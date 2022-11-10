“The Crown Live” now playing at the DCPA

If you’re a fan of the Netflix show The Crown, then you may want to check out the live performance of The Crown – Live now playing at the The Garner Galleria Theatre.

Originally staged in 2019, the show pays due respect to both the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s historic reign and their having since passed away. Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead, her agent Stanley coerced into playing almost all the other roles – from Prince Phillip to Princess Margaret and all the commoners in between.

The Crown – Live! is now playing at the Garner Galleria Theatre through November 20th. For more information or tickets to the show, log onto denvercenter.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.