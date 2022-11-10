Read full article on original website
Judy Woodruff Will Leave ‘PBS NewsHour’ at End of 2022
PBS is readying a new era at its venerable “NewsHour.”. The long-running news program confirmed that anchor Judy Woodruff would step away at the end of 2022, details of which previously surfaced in May. Woodruff is expected to begin work on a two-year project that seeks to understand how the American people see their country amid deep political divisions.
