Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kidnapping In Chicago, The Safe-T Act, And Crime Being DownJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Related
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Coming Back Down to Earth?
Podcast: Are the Hawks coming back down to earth? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the Blackhawks are coming back down to earth following a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. The guys also talk about how the struggles from other NHL teams could lead to a crowded trade market, GM Kyle Davidson telling ESPN's Emily Kaplan that there have been "zero" trade conversations surrounding Patrick Kane, the potential interest level in Seth Jones, and the three Blackhawks defensemen prospects projected to be on Team Canada's World Juniors roster.
Bears fans lament how Justin Fields literally fought off a pack of Lions only to lose to Detroit
Twitter described the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields’ season with poetic comments about the loss to the Detroit Lions. Make no mistake about it, the Chicago Bears will go as Justin Fields goes, and the fans of the Windy City know that by now. However, that didn’t stop them from expressing their feelings about the season and the loss to the Detroit Lions in a series of tweets.
Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won’t End Until He Gets ‘Apology’
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to Play the Ducks in Anaheim
The Blackhawks continue their SoCal roadtrip against the Anaheim Ducks after a narrow 2-1 OTL to the LA Kings. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Chicago tries to bounce back against Anaheim after an overtime loss to Los Angles on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
Cubs Outright Multiple Players Including Reyes
The Chicago Cubs have outrighted Franmil Reyes, David Bote, and five other players on Thursday.
NHL
Red Wings assign Givani Smith to Griffins
Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also picked up two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes in seven appearances with the Griffins. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 49 points (25-24-49) and 221 penalty minutes in 136 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.
Vikings continue to win, largely because of one trait
The Minnesota Vikings deserve ample acclaim for taking down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but clear issues still persist for the victors. The plane ride from Buffalo to Minnesota will be a wild one. Perhaps wilder than Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win for the Vikings, who toppled the Bills in the most unimaginable way possible.
Bears ‘Expanding' Chase Claypool Package, Plan to Use WR in Different Ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
Does Mervis Have a Chance Against the Cubs' Free Agent Aspirations?
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of options at first base in 2023, including Matt Mervis and a crop of veteran free agents.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1