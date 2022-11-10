Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Aggie band students represent NMSU, state, country at international music festival in Prague
Sixty-nine New Mexico State University Band students took the trip of a lifetime, traveling to Prague, Czech Republic, to perform in an international band concert. “It was great,” said NMSU Director of Bands Michael Mapp, Ph.D., who traveled with the students, along with his wife, Hyerim Mapp, Ph.D., a renown cellist; and Steve Smyth, Ph.D., NMSU’s associate director of bands.
KFOX 14
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
NMSU’s horse mascot ‘Keystone’ passes away
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University has announced the passing of their horse mascot, Keystone. Keystone was a white 27-year-old horse that was known to bring joy and memories to NMSU fans throughout the year.
krwg.org
KRWG News for Friday, November 11 at 6:45 a.m.
Veteran and other programs at NMSU help former and future service members with higher education. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess reports. Water supply dwindles due to climate change - issue addressed at COP27, and the latest on negotiations to avoid a rail strike.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hometown veterans leave lasting legacies
That’s how I describe the effect of both the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the far less visited Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, New Mexico. A quiet power. The small, simple chapel at the Angel Fire Memorial used to be locked nightly,...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
Trio of El Paso teams set to play in UIL Area round of Texas high school football playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the Bi-District round of the Texas UIL high school football playoffs, only three El Paso teams remain alive. Pebble Hills (10-1, 7-1 District 1-6A), Eastwood (9-2, 7-1 District 1-6A), and Canutillo (9-2, 5-0 District 1-5A DII) are the three teams that will continue their playoff journeys after the opening […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Broker excited despite impending challenges
Las Cruces real estate broker Steve Montanez acquired New Mexico Properties in September, but his “office” is any number of coffee shops around Las Cruces. In fact, “Let’s meet for coffee” is often the prelude to doing business for Montanez, who has been in the real estate business in Las Cruces for more than 10 years.
El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
