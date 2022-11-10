ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Aggie band students represent NMSU, state, country at international music festival in Prague

Sixty-nine New Mexico State University Band students took the trip of a lifetime, traveling to Prague, Czech Republic, to perform in an international band concert. “It was great,” said NMSU Director of Bands Michael Mapp, Ph.D., who traveled with the students, along with his wife, Hyerim Mapp, Ph.D., a renown cellist; and Steve Smyth, Ph.D., NMSU’s associate director of bands.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

KRWG News for Friday, November 11 at 6:45 a.m.

Veteran and other programs at NMSU help former and future service members with higher education. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess reports. Water supply dwindles due to climate change - issue addressed at COP27, and the latest on negotiations to avoid a rail strike.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hometown veterans leave lasting legacies

That’s how I describe the effect of both the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the far less visited Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, New Mexico. A quiet power. The small, simple chapel at the Angel Fire Memorial used to be locked nightly,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Broker excited despite impending challenges

Las Cruces real estate broker Steve Montanez acquired New Mexico Properties in September, but his “office” is any number of coffee shops around Las Cruces. In fact, “Let’s meet for coffee” is often the prelude to doing business for Montanez, who has been in the real estate business in Las Cruces for more than 10 years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX

