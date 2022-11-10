COOK, Minn. – Long-time DFL state Senator Doug Johnson, an Iron Range political legend who shaped Minnesota tax policy for decades, died earlier this week at a hospital in Cook at the age of 80. Johnson was a member of the Minnesota House from 1971 to 1976, then served in the Senate through 2002. He had a reputation as a shrewd political strategist and a fierce fighter for the Iron Range.

