PSC okays ‘rider’ rate increase for Otter Tail Power
BISMARCK (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a rider on Otter Tail Power Company’s North Dakota electric customers’ bills, as the company installs new “smart meters” in homes and businesses. The new meters will not need “meter readers” to...
Iron range political legend Doug Johnson dies at 80
COOK, Minn. – Long-time DFL state Senator Doug Johnson, an Iron Range political legend who shaped Minnesota tax policy for decades, died earlier this week at a hospital in Cook at the age of 80. Johnson was a member of the Minnesota House from 1971 to 1976, then served in the Senate through 2002. He had a reputation as a shrewd political strategist and a fierce fighter for the Iron Range.
