The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
couponingwithrachel.com

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Starts November 7th | Preview Deals Now!

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Walmart is bringing back its Deals for Days sale starting November 7th, with new deals being offered every Monday. Even better, Walmart+ Members with a paid membership can shop the Walmart Deals for Days Black...
TODAY.com

Over 37,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off — 24 deals to shop

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping sooner this year. While you may think of the store's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
thebiochronicle.com

MICROWAVE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

You really should get a new microwave. Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to do some holiday shopping. Microwaves (or “Meecrowahvays,” as Nigella dubbed them) are a staple in modern kitchens; not only can they thaw frozen food and reheat previously cooked meals, but some newer versions can even crisp up or steam food.
TechRadar

A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday

Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Right Now

Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a head start on Black Friday 2022 with up to 70% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sneak Peek event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's early Black Friday deals.
WRAL

Macy's Black Friday Early Access Sale live now: $13.99 Cuisinart cutlery sets, $9.99 slippers, $8 plush throws

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's Black Friday Early Access Sale is live now with $13.99 Cuisinart Cutlery Sets, $9.99 slippers, $8 plush throws, $19.99 women's boots, 60% off coats, holiday decor and trees and jewelry, 50% off designer handbags, men's sweaters, pajamas and loungewear, a 20% off coupon and more! See a list of top deals below.
Daily Beast

Dyson’s Under-the-Radar Deals Section Is Chock Full of Early Black Friday Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Holliday season or not, Dyson products are always hot ticket items—take the perpetually sold-out (and Internet-famous) AirWrap Complete Hair Tool or their next-level Cordless V8 Vacuum for pets (both of which are among Dyson’s best-selling products). From household appliances to high-tech hair styling tools, the brand excels in virtually every category it dips into. While Dyson’s Black Friday sale details haven’t officially surfaced, you can already snag some of the brand’s top items at a discount on its deals page.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

