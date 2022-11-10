Read full article on original website
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Louisiana residents will enjoy a beautiful Sunday but by Monday things will change quite rapidly as strong storms enter the state from the west.
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
KEDM
Gallery: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Monroe rehabilitation center ribbon cutting
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Monroe opened its renovated rehabilitation center. The renovated space provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy for adult and pediatric patients. The renovation will cost $7 million.
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
Lake Charles American Press
Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KEDM
Win a golf cart with Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana is raffling away a golf cart to support the work it does here in North Louisiana. The raffle is currently going on and ends on November 16, 2022, with the drawing taking place at 3 p.m. on the organization's Facebook live. Habitat of North...
NOLA.com
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
