Ouachita Parish, LA

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

