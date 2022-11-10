Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
African nations demand more money for removing emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their emissions by...
Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say
For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Hong Kong protest song plays instead of China anthem in rugby final mix-up
The Hong Kong government on Monday demanded an investigation after a song associated with the city's pro-democracy movement was played instead of the Chinese national anthem before a rugby sevens match between Hong Kong and South Korea.
China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector
Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been falling for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc-tjx/oho/qan
Comments / 0