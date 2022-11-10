ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan

Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
HONOLULU, HI
SFGate

FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

UCLA 95, Troy 83

TROY (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.588, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Walton 2-7, Nunn 1-1, Cartagena 1-1, Hallmon 0-3, Simmons 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Camp 2, Koranga 1) Turnovers: 14 (Delgado 3, Hallmon 2, Hartsfield 2, Koranga 1, Porchia 1, Walton 1, Camp...
FULLERTON, CA
SFGate

CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT

Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
FULLERTON, CA
SFGate

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62

SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Harvey 3-5, Bell 1-3, Huderson 1-1, Washington 1-1, Brown 1-2, Horne 0-1, Pierre 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 1, Huderson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Horne 4, Cunningham 3, Giaratano 2, Team 2,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
SFGate

Denver 126, Chicago 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
CHICAGO, IL

