KGET
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan
Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State
Zytarious Mortle’s tip-in with four seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday
'Free me': 49ers furious after questionable ejection
League officials determined that Greenlaw's contact was "forcible and flagrant"
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as...
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
UCLA 95, Troy 83
TROY (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.588, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Walton 2-7, Nunn 1-1, Cartagena 1-1, Hallmon 0-3, Simmons 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Camp 2, Koranga 1) Turnovers: 14 (Delgado 3, Hallmon 2, Hartsfield 2, Koranga 1, Porchia 1, Walton 1, Camp...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62
SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Harvey 3-5, Bell 1-3, Huderson 1-1, Washington 1-1, Brown 1-2, Horne 0-1, Pierre 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 1, Huderson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Horne 4, Cunningham 3, Giaratano 2, Team 2,...
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
