WNYT
Remains of Albany home torn down after fire
A home that caught fire on Hackett Boulevard in Albany on Thursday has now been torn down. The director of the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance tells NewsChannel 13 the intensity of the fire combined with the water it took to put the fire out made the home too unstable to restore.
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
WNYT
Fire, propane leak keep Troy firefighters busy
It was a busy night for Troy firefighters on Friday. It started with a propane leak call on one side of the city, when they got a call for a fire on 4th and State Street. Firefighters say the fire went through the roof of La Familia Barbershop. The Watervliet...
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
WNYT
Brick façade of Albany storefront collapses
The façade of a building at 30 Central Ave. In Albany is starting to crumble. Emergency crews were seen Wednesday working to stabilize the building, which houses a tattoo parlor and barber shop. Officials on the scene told us no one was hurt, but it’s still unclear what caused...
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
WNYT
Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside
Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
WNYT
One person dead in Albany shooting
Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
NEWS10 ABC
Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.
Troy Record
Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Schenectady man accused in 2021 Watervliet shooting
A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
WNYT
Murder trial testimony set to resume in Albany
Testimony is set to resume tomorrow in the murder trial of Darius Cokely in Albany. Cokely is accused of stabbing 22 year old Maurice Skeen to death back in 2020. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify last Wednesday. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Skeen during a fight...
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
WRGB
How does Schenectady compensate for police overtime annually going overbudget?
Schenectady — In the 2023 budget, the City of Schenectady cut about $250,000 of funding for overtime in the Police Department. But, as history shows, the department will likely pass the current $1,543, 839 allocated for next year. On a yearly basis, the Schenectady Police Department goes over their...
East Durham trucker killed in Queens crash
A Greene County trucker was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning.
Free car wash for Veteran’s Day in Schenectady
Russell Speeder's Car Wash is honoring veterans and military personnel this Veteran's Day. Free car washes will be available in Connecticut and New York locations.
