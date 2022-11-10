ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Remains of Albany home torn down after fire

A home that caught fire on Hackett Boulevard in Albany on Thursday has now been torn down. The director of the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance tells NewsChannel 13 the intensity of the fire combined with the water it took to put the fire out made the home too unstable to restore.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire, propane leak keep Troy firefighters busy

It was a busy night for Troy firefighters on Friday. It started with a propane leak call on one side of the city, when they got a call for a fire on 4th and State Street. Firefighters say the fire went through the roof of La Familia Barbershop. The Watervliet...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Brick façade of Albany storefront collapses

The façade of a building at 30 Central Ave. In Albany is starting to crumble. Emergency crews were seen Wednesday working to stabilize the building, which houses a tattoo parlor and barber shop. Officials on the scene told us no one was hurt, but it’s still unclear what caused...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
WNYT

One person dead in Albany shooting

Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.
ROTTERDAM, NY
Troy Record

Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Murder trial testimony set to resume in Albany

Testimony is set to resume tomorrow in the murder trial of Darius Cokely in Albany. Cokely is accused of stabbing 22 year old Maurice Skeen to death back in 2020. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify last Wednesday. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Skeen during a fight...
ALBANY, NY

