Hamilton County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for November 7-13

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WSMV

TBI Most Wanted suspect found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on TBI’s Most Wanted list was found dead in another state late Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. 62-year-old Brian Heinsohn was found at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday night at a residence in Indiana. Indiana State Police and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

One person injured during Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 Block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Update: Two arrested after 9-year-old shot in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana. Nine year old Jax Coulter's family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it's where the gun came from that has lead to the arrest of the two adults.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
WAFF

Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning. When a delivery truck arrived on school property to make a produce delivery, SRO Josh Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the delivery truck. When Alexander spoke to the driver, he was told there were drugs in the truck.
SEWANEE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 11

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015525- 1410 Mack Smith Rd- Arrest- Teezo Boyd was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after he was located unconscious in a stairwell. He was also arrested on East Ridge warrants. 22-015549- 323 Camp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Weekly CPD crime briefing

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

