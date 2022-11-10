Lakeville North volleyball storms past East Ridge in Class 4A semifinal

The No. 2 seed Lakeville North Panthers defeated the No. 3 seed East Ridge Raptors 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in the Class 4A state semifinal Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Senior setter Ava Blascziek was the nexus between the Panthers defense and its attack. She finished with 33 assists, and hitters Sydney Carlson and Emily Ramsay finished with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Blascziek said. “There is just this natural chemistry that's been there all season. I think we’re all so selfless and constantly giving to each other, and it’s really a fun experience to be a part of it.”

The Panthers (29-4) jumped on the Raptors early, jumping to a 15-6 lead in the first set on their way to a dominating first set victory.

The Panthers held a lead in the second set, and East Ridge (24-8) did rally to cut the lead in the second set, but ultimately, Lakeville North pulled away.

“We talked about needing to get into the fight, and we talked about what would happen if we didn’t, and we saw what happened,” East Ridge head coach Steve Anderson said. “They were aggressive from the start with their service pressure. … The better team won today.”

The third set was much the same as the second set, and Lakeville North will face No. 1 seed Wayzata in the state championship.

“I think our mindset is to play Panther volleyball, and it will speak for itself,” Sidney Wissbrod said.