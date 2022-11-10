ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police release results of increased traffic patrols

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement in September to help encourage safe driving habits. Tuesday, the department shared the results of its increased enforcement. Officers targeted specific areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and bring about awareness. As a result of the increased...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested for human trafficking, forced labor

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and charged with human trafficking after a migrant he allegedly forced into labor escaped and spoke to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Human Trafficking Unit. According to documents filed in Taylor County, in February 2022, the OAG received a statement from...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves

The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state. The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping. According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Zoo's beloved black rhino, Macho, has died

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced Monday morning that its beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, has died. According to the zoo, Macho died naturally while resting in his barn under the watchful care of those who loved him the most - his animal care team and veterinarian team. The...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and has been charged with a 2005 north Abilene murder. Abilene Police Department's Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations arrested Marco Ramos, 36, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a first-degree felony murder warrant. Ramos was booked in to the...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

New species of rat discovered by ACU professor

ABILENE, Texas — It's not everyday a new animal species is discovered, but that's exactly what happened to a biology professor at Abilene Christian University. Back in 2010, Dr. Tom Lee was traveling in the Andes Mountain in Ecuador when he found a new rat species in Sangay National Park.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber

ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Eastland County man arrested for shooting son

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Nolan County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was driving an SUV west on County Road 124, approaching a curve in the roadway. Pyron failed to safely operate around the curve, DPS said, and lost control, leaving the roadway and hitting a sign and a fence.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy