Majority of City of Abilene offices closed in observance of Veterans Day
ABILENE, Texas — Veterans Day is honored annually to recognize those who served in the U.S. military. On Nov. 11, the majority of offices in Abilene will be closed to commemorate the federal holiday. There will be no trash pickup in the community, but public transportation will be available as usual.
AISD Veterans Memorial Wall to have first dedication on Veterans Day
ABILENE, Texas — The inaugural dedication ceremony of the Abilene Independent School District Veterans Memorial Wall will be held at 9 .m. Nov. 11, on the grounds of Dyess Elementary School, 402 Delaware Road. The wall, which is part of the new AISD Memorial Park, will feature the names...
Abilene Christian University offers physical education sessions to homeschool students
ABILENE, Texas — Physical activity for children is an important way to encourage lifelong exercise and healthy habits. At Abilene Christian University, 40 homeschooled children participate in physical education lessons from 12:10-12:40 p.m. every Wednesday. Participants are between 6-12 years old and the 30-minute lessons are taught by Department...
West Texas hiring event for veterans, transitioning military members, military spouses held Thursday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A statewide hiring event targeting veterans and their families took place Thursday in San Angelo and Abilene. Hiring Red, White and You is designed to connect hiring employers and transitioning military members and military spouses with a job. “It’s our biggest job fair, we have...
Abilene Police release results of increased traffic patrols
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement in September to help encourage safe driving habits. Tuesday, the department shared the results of its increased enforcement. Officers targeted specific areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and bring about awareness. As a result of the increased...
Abilene man arrested for human trafficking, forced labor
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and charged with human trafficking after a migrant he allegedly forced into labor escaped and spoke to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Human Trafficking Unit. According to documents filed in Taylor County, in February 2022, the OAG received a statement from...
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves
The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state. The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping. According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas...
Abilene Zoo's beloved black rhino, Macho, has died
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced Monday morning that its beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, has died. According to the zoo, Macho died naturally while resting in his barn under the watchful care of those who loved him the most - his animal care team and veterinarian team. The...
Active shooter incident exercise planned at Dyess AFB Nov. 1-3
DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 7th Bomb Wing will conduct an exercise at Dyess Air Force Base Nov. 1-3. This is the installation’s third mission assurance exercise this year and will evaluate the readiness of emergency, safety and base personnel to respond to an active shooter incident.
Abilene park rededicated for local legacy Coach James Valentine
ABILENE, Texas — A crowd gathered in Abilene Friday morning to rededicate Lee Park in honor of a local legacy. The park on Pioneer Drive was initially named after Gen. Robert E. Lee Elementary School, according to the City of Abilene. The school was renamed Stafford Elementary in 2021.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and has been charged with a 2005 north Abilene murder. Abilene Police Department's Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations arrested Marco Ramos, 36, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a first-degree felony murder warrant. Ramos was booked in to the...
New species of rat discovered by ACU professor
ABILENE, Texas — It's not everyday a new animal species is discovered, but that's exactly what happened to a biology professor at Abilene Christian University. Back in 2010, Dr. Tom Lee was traveling in the Andes Mountain in Ecuador when he found a new rat species in Sangay National Park.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber
ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
Abilene woman killed in Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Nolan County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was driving an SUV west on County Road 124, approaching a curve in the roadway. Pyron failed to safely operate around the curve, DPS said, and lost control, leaving the roadway and hitting a sign and a fence.
