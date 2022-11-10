Albany Airport firefighters graduate from training program

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two Albany Airport firefighters have graduated from the State’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program. Ian Castler and Jonathan Perrault join 35 other graduates to represent the 86th Recruit Firefighter Training class and will serve as career firefighters at the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Department.

“Today’s ceremony celebrates the achievements of New York’s newest career firefighters as they begin their path in public service to protect their fellow New Yorkers,” said Commissioner Bray. “Following the completion of the Academy’s course, these firefighters have the necessary training and are well-equipped with the knowledge to keep our communities safe from fire danger and the many emergencies they are asked to respond to day in and day out.”

Graduates received training in operating aerial devices; traffic incident management to keep firefighters safe on roadways; health and safety; firefighter rescue; hazardous materials response, and technical rescue. The next Recruit Firefighter Training Program begins on February 20. For more information, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website .

