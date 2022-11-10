Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Breakfast with Santa Returns to Downtown Aurora
(Aurora, Ind.) – Main Street Aurora and the Lions Club are now taking reservations for Miracle on Main Street's Breakfast with Santa. The breakfasts will take place on the first three Saturdays of December (3, 10 & 17) at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required by calling 812-926-1100.
eaglecountryonline.com
Miller Flannery Law to Host Christmas Party, Toy Drive
The event will take place December 1. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Miller Flannery Law will host their annual Christmas Party and Toy Drive on Thursday, December 1. The event will run from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at 318 Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg. Community members are asked to bring a new,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County Completes StormReady Status Renewal
The program helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Ripley County has successfully completed all requirements for its StormReady renewal. The StormReady program is through the National Weather Service and helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - November 11-12, 2022
East Central and Lawrenceburg football advance to the semi-state. East Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21 - The Trojans capture their 10th Regional Championship in program history. Josh Ringer (EC): 28 carries, 142 yards, 3 TD (breaks EC single season record for rushing TD's with 34, becomes 4th Trojan to surpass...
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
eaglecountryonline.com
Rising Sun's Morris, Graver Earn ORVC Weekly Honors
The winter sports season is underway in the ORVC. (Rising Sun, Ind.) – Two Rising Sun High School student-athletes have earned weekly honors from the Ohio River Valley Conference. The ORVC Report for November 1-12 was released on Tuesday. Baylee Morris is the ORVC Girls Basketball Player of the...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Seeking Information About Burglary, Theft Suspects
Photos provided by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, the men pictured above may possible be involved in thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Dearborn, Ripley, and Franklin counties.
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
Trailer ramp, metal blamed for numerous flat tires and blowouts on I-75 in Dayton Thursday
DAYTON — Pieces of metal, believed to be from a trailer ramp, caused numerous flat tires and blowouts on a stretch of I-75 in Dayton Thursday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Something on I-75 North in Dayton causes flat tires for several vehicles. Numerous...
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Two in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
About two hours later SWAT was called, police told 2 NEWS crews. There is no information as to why SWAT was called at this time.
1017thepoint.com
SECOND BODY IN FOUR MONTHS FOUND IN FAYETTE COUNTY CEMETERY
(Everton, IN)--For the third time in four months, a dead body has been found in Fayette County. Two of those three bodies have been found in cemeteries, including the one Tuesday. The body was found in Everton Cemetery early Tuesday. Investigators are not releasing any information, including the identity of the person, how long the person was likely there, and whether or not foul play is suspected. Back in August, a body was found in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Police are also not saying if they believe the incidents are connected.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
Cincinnati Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Issue 11, Eliminating Mayor's Pocket Veto
The new rule somewhat limits the mayor's power, but it was current mayor Aftab Pureval who proposed the change.
