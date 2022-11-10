Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed ancient Native American burial site

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole made its way across Florida, it left behind a trail of destruction. It also might have uncovered ancient relics.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released a photo they believe that shows a Native American burial ground that was unearthed on Chastain Beach.

The beach rests on the barrier island of South Hutchinson Island, north of West Palm Beach.

Crime scene technicians have made their way to the burial site, in an attempt to preserve the bones.