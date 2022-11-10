Read full article on original website
Oil reverses gains, falls on China COVID surge, firmer dollar
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices pared earlier gains and fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar and record high coronavirus cases in major Chinese cities that dashed hopes of the reopening of the economy of the world's biggest crude importer.
Joules to call in administrators, as business confidence hits 13-year low – business live
Retailer intends to appoint administrators after failing to find new investment
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom”...
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
Post Register
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem, an incident that sparked strong reaction from the city’s government. “Glory to Hong Kong” — whose...
A software engineer from India says he was fired by Meta 2 days after he moved to Canada for his job
"I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," Himanshu wrote.
Rishi Sunak news – live: UK signs France migrant deal in ‘human misery trade’ crackdown
Suella Braverman has signed a new deal with France as part of an historic crackdown on migrant crossings which will see a boost to beach patrols and British staff based in French control rooms for the first time.The 72m euro (£63m) deal, described by prime minister Rishi Sunak as “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months, was finalised by the home secretary and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Monday morning.Under the new deal with Paris, France will commit to increase numbers of officers patrolling beaches on the Normandy coast by 40 per cent in the hope of...
Cop27: Lula to speak on rainforests at climate conference – live
Brazil’s new president expected to deliver hopeful message on water and women day at climate conference
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
