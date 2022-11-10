Read full article on original website
Austin shines as 'supernova' real estate market, plus more popular stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast. The Austin market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. 2. Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts. The 12-hour festival takes place on Saturday, November 12, and is one of the largest of its kind in the country.3. H-E-B reveals renovated store in Austin suburb with new, upgraded departments. H-E-B revealed all-new and upgraded departments at the recently renovated Round Rock location. 4. All Austinites are BookPeople at the indie book store's 52nd anniversary party. The 52-year-old independent bookseller is the largest in Texas.5. Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans.The fun-filled holiday tradition is back again December 17-23.
Austin's legendary Cap City Comedy Club brings back the laughs with new location
After closing its doors in March 2020 thanks to — you guessed it — pandemic woes, one of Austin's legendary comedy clubs is back, baby, and in a brand new location.Previously located on Research Boulevard, Cap City Comedy Club served Austin with laughs for over three decades before shuttering. Here's hoping its new outpost at the Domain will revive that legacy for years to come. In an earlier announcement on its website, the club shared its goal to "continue our tradition of booking national acts, Austin-based comedians, and cutting-edge up-and-comers" at the new location. Putting the "better than ever" in...
10 festive Thanksgiving feasts and specials to gobble up in Austin this holiday
This year has felt a lot busier for many Austinites. Many events are in-person and in full swing for the first time in years. Travel to more health-cautious countries has picked up, and people are taking advantage with holiday time off approaching. While we’re all running around again — enjoying the novelty of a more-open world while remembering what it takes to keep up with it — a special meal with loved ones sounds wonderful.As every year, Austin restaurants are ready with their Thanksgiving traditions. There are plenty of options both in-person and at home, and even some that allow...
Roll into the holiday spirit with a mile of magic at COTA's Peppermint Parkway
Circuit of The Americas is ready to roll with its Peppermint Parkway holiday extravaganza, bringing back the holiday favorite for its third year with all-new activations, including the chance to pick up your own Christmas tree to take home.“We cannot wait to welcome Central Texans back to Peppermint Parkway. This is truly a special event for us and we love being able to be part of the holiday traditions our community celebrates every year,” says COTA chief experience officer Courtney Young. ”We are bringing back beloved favorites including the Grinch and the Mistletoe Kissing Booth, and offering a couple of...
Cherished Austin coffee shop Mozart's perks up the holidays with dazzling light show
The weather may still be in the humid high 70s here in Austin, but the holidays are upon us nonetheless. 'Tis the season for one of Austin's favorite festive traditions — the annual holiday lights show at Mozart's Coffee Roasters on Lake Austin Boulevard.The dazzling annual lights display gets bigger every year, offering advance tickets, reserved table options, and a Bavarian marketplace. An upgrade from the standing-room only, come-anytime general admission format, reserved table tickets allow guests to choose from four- and six-person seated and standing options.Guests can also reserve food and beverage options ahead of time, such as the...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music moments and artistic expression top our list of can’t-miss local activities in the days to come. See Ray Wylie Hubbard live in concert or enjoy a number of performers on stage at Music Hill Ranch. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 10Straight No Chaser in concertAll-male a cappella group Straight No Chaser brings their vocal stylings to ACL Live for a special evening of entertainment. The nine voices known for this unique style of harmonizing and added humor come to...
The best bites with nearly no lines at the Austin Food & Wine Festival
“This is what ACL used to be like,” said an attendee of Austin Food & Wine Festival near its close on Sunday, snacking on H-E-B nachos as the truck tried to reduce its stock. (It was one of the only vendors still open at 4:30 pm.) One pitmaster was putting the finishing touches on a roast, with a gaggle of sort-of-drunk onlookers leaning against the fence.The Food & Wine Festival is a fascinating mix of ultra-prepared and laid-back. Wineries and local restaurants set up booths in rows that just keep popping up to foot traffic turning yet another corner. Troughs...
All Austinites are BookPeople at the indie book store's 52nd anniversary party
Austin is home to many independent businesses, but no one carries the torch of small business quite like BookPeople, a 52-year-old independent bookseller that claims the title of the largest of its kind in Texas. It still resides at just one highly praised location on North Lamar Boulevard, where it’s been since 1995, and there, it will host new and old friends to celebrate its anniversary on Friday, November 11.Although it’s partially known for an unusually pleasant browsing experience — with a coffee shop, high effort displays for curated selections, and a truly gigantic inventory — BookPeople fits so snugly...
7 Austin exhibits and one big studio tour to tantalize the creative senses this month
It’s November and therefore time for the Austin Studio Tour. Now with over 520 participants citywide over three weekends, the Tour champions the wildly diverse artistic talent residing here in Austin. As if that weren’t enough, there are other exhibits worth trumpeting, such as Slugfest Printmakers with their take on “Obscure Holidays” at Link & Pin; Tammie Rubin’s work at grayDuck that extracts images, symbols, and maps, to create visual codes of Black American citizenry; or Gary Webernick’s use of light, sound, and motion combined with photographs and found objects to construct a multi-media environment at Lydia Street. Get engaged...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Austin on new North American arena tour
Austin fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at MoodyCenterATX.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through...
New multi-family development springs up in booming Austin suburb
A new housing community is springing up in the popular Austin suburb of Dripping Springs. Lookout, a multi-family rental development, is now under construction and is slated to open in late 2024.Austin-based Wayfinder Real Estate recently broke ground on the 241-unit community, which is touted as one of the only multi-family projects underway in the greater Dripping Springs area. A release also touts the project as a "more affordable alternative to single-family homeownership in Dripping Springs, where the population has more than doubled over the last decade and the median home price has soared to $905,000."“Dripping Springs has long...
Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is a bit of a drive for Austinites, but fans of German beer and food have a great incentive this week, especially if they value shorter lines.Wurstfest is in full swing again, coming out of its first weekend of 2022 festivities. This year’s fest runs from November 4-13, spreading that massive population influx across two weekends, and shorter days in between. Sweetening the pot, admission is free from Monday to Thursday.Realistically, although the German food is at least half the draw, Wurstfest could be called Bierfest with the sheer volume of beers it serves. And they’re not expecting...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot chicken concept pops up for one night only
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsChef Laila Bazahm, who landed in Austin at Eberly after her own restaurant, Hawker 45, earned international acclaim, is branching out for a one-night-only pop-up on November 19 at Central Machine Works. The Bird & Crown serves hot chicken in three sandwiches inspired by Filipino, Korean, and Indian flavors. These sandwiches have the basics — namely crispy chicken and something to cool things down — with big...
David Bowie career retrospective lands at Austin art gallery with rare prints
As Austinites explore hundreds of studios on the Austin Studio Tour, the Starman peers out from behind glass. Modern Rocks, a gallery featuring rock and roll photographs and very often organizing rare collections, opens a new David Bowie exhibition on Friday, November 11, as part of the tour. The collection will display prints from across Bowie’s career, known for its many pivots and distinct phases.The images in this collection are equally valuable to a music fan and a fashion devotee. Some of the prints in “David Bowie: Starman,” curated by gallery owner Steven Walker, are album covers, well-known but obtained...
This Central Texas bank is a small business’ best friend
From quirky-cool coffee shops to adorable boutiques, delicious chef-driven restaurants, gift shops, and more, small businesses add so much to the fabric of a neighborhood.SouthStar Bank firmly believes this, too.As a people-first, community-minded Texas bank, they’re passionate about doing their part to support local business operations.“We take pride in our neighbors and seek to help folks succeed, as we work to build relationships for years to come,” says Alexis Micheal, SouthStar Bank’s senior vice president and SBA director. “And because we’re local, you can rest assured that we will always be available to discuss your financial goals.”Not only does SouthStar...
New designer showroom brings Austinites closer to their new favorite brands
Although clothes are meant to express personality, wearers rarely get to meet designers. Showroom, a new store opening on November 10 at Domain Northside, brings a more personal touch to a luxe shopping experience, inviting designers to make appearances and closing the gap between maker and wearer. This is the store's second location, joining the original on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.The aesthetic focuses on feminine American, Scandinavian, and British design; a comb through Showroom’s catalog shows the muted colors, knitwear, and practical shapes someone might expect from this particular blend of sensibilities, but with little dips into exuberance in the...
Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts
Most Austinites should know about a 12-hour party with great food, dancing, and jaw-dropping fashion, right? Yet, the Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival, now in its 29th year and one of the largest single-day powwows in the country, still flies under the radar for many. On November 12, the Travis County Expo Center will host a major celebration for indigenous Austinites, travelers in the know, and anyone who wants to get better acquainted with the culture.The powwow is open to any interested public, and focuses on this opportunity for cultural exchange. “All the people that haven’t seen a...
Ever-popular East Austin Lit Crawl sets the scene for Texas Book Festival
Austinites crawling through that last book they picked up (you had such high hopes, and yet…) have a chance to renew their vigor for reading on Saturday, November 5. Lit Crawl Austin, a free spinoff event of the Texas Book Festival, will take participants through a series of locations where they’ll enjoy the literary equivalent of a session IPA: a short story, a conversation, perhaps even an actual beer with a new bookish friend.The crawl calls this its “12th year of irreverent literary programming,” which ranges from straight-up silliness to political activism, culminating in a closing celebration dedicated to banned...
Austin named the No. 9 best city for families in new report
Here's good news for the 20 percent of Austin families who are raising children: A recent report names the Capital City one of the most family-friendly places in the United States.In StorageCafe's recent analysis of 100 large and mid-size cities to raise a family, Austin places at No. 9 overall. StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, evaluated 29 factors including public school rankings, childcare cost, neighborhood safety, and community amenities to determine the best cities to live in for families with children.Austin ranked second for public school ratings, and touted a mid-range affordability factor,...
New brewpub puts down roots in Austin's busy Rainey Street District
A new watering hole is headed to one of Austin's busiest food and drink destinations. Slated to open in the Rainey Street District on November 17, the Stay Put will offer plenty of reasons to do just that, inviting guests to settle into its comfortable neighborhood environment with beer brewed onsite, draft cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio.With a combined indoor-outdoor square footage of 3,043, two separate bars will help separate the space into more intimate, individual settings. The indoor area will be the most intimate of the two, featuring a 46-seat oak bar; hand-built communal tables, and locally sourced taxidermy...
