Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast. The Austin market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. 2. Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts. The 12-hour festival takes place on Saturday, November 12, and is one of the largest of its kind in the country.3. H-E-B reveals renovated store in Austin suburb with new, upgraded departments. H-E-B revealed all-new and upgraded departments at the recently renovated Round Rock location. 4. All Austinites are BookPeople at the indie book store's 52nd anniversary party. The 52-year-old independent bookseller is the largest in Texas.5. Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans.The fun-filled holiday tradition is back again December 17-23.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO