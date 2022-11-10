Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Can you hunt wolves in Montana? Group sues to stop wolf season
MISSOULA — It's currently open season for Montana hunters looking to shoot a wolf, with the trapping and snaring season set to start at the end of November. Conservation groups, though, are hoping to stop the season which has already claimed 55 wolves. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed...
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
viatravelers.com
16 Best Hot Springs in Montana
Known by many as “Big Sky Country,” the great state of Montana inspires thoughts of mountains, endless skies, and wild herds of buffalo. However, some of the state’s most amazing gifts are its hot springs, which vary from rustic and undeveloped to luxurious and modern. Humans have...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
msuexponent.com
Helena group that brings international visitors to Montana is facing tough times
A longtime nonprofit group that brings some international flavor to Montana is facing tough, changing times, according to its board president, who vowed the organization will survive but is not quite sure what its future will look like. Jeffrey Tiberi of Helena-based WorldMontana talked about the challenges facing his group...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Zinke wins race for Montana’s western U.S. House district
Republican Ryan Zinke has won the race to represent Montana’s newly created western U.S. House district. With all precincts reported, Zinke received 120,285 votes. Energy attorney Monica Tranel, a Missoula Democrat, received 112,271 votes, four points behind Zinke. John Lamb, a Norris farmer running on the Libertarian ticket, came in third with 9,304 votes. Zinke declared victory Wednesday night, and the Associated Press called the race for him Thursday morning.
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Fairfield Sun Times
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
Gustafson retains state Supreme Court seat over challenger Brown
Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson will serve a second term on Montana’s highest court after winning her race for re-election against attorney and Republican Public Service Commission President James Brown. With all precincts reporting by Thursday morning, Gustafson held an 8 point lead over Brown, a 37,333 vote...
County officials report relatively smooth election
Election Day 2022 kicked off with what Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office characterized as some disappointing news. Shortly before 9 a.m., the office’s My Voter page was down, rendering users incapable of accessing Montana’s widely touted waypoint for voter-specific information including polling place locations, voter status and sample ballots.
Montana election results: what we know so far
U.S HOUSE MT-01 Republican Ryan Zinke is on track to return to Congress, this time in Montana’s newly created western U.S. House district, though a small handful of counties have yet to fully report their results and the standings could change. Zinke leads the pack with 109,702 votes and...
Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital
Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday the budget proposal he’ll submit to the 2023 Montana Legislature will include more than $1 billion in income and property tax cuts while also using the state’s budget surplus to create a child tax credit, spur housing development and invest in health care and correctional facilities.
It’s Election Day. You’re in the right place.
The big day is finally here: Nov. 8, Election Day. Montanans who haven’t already mailed or delivered an absentee ballot will go to their local polling place today to cast the votes that will elect Montana’s two congressional representatives, two justices on the state Supreme Court, two seats on the Public Service Commission, a gaggle of seats in the state House and Senate, and approve or decline a couple of ballot initiatives. (Check our 2022 Election Guide for the full run-down of races and a plethora of information you can use to help inform your decisions.)
