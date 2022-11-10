Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Richmond area schools to receive $250k for new school security equipment
A dozen elementary schools in the City of Richmond and Henrico County will be receiving around $250,000 for new security equipment and upgrades, thanks to a state grant program.
Work-based learning experience to be required for graduation in Henrico
Beginning next year, Henrico County high school students will be required to have a work-based learning experience in order to graduate high school. Starting with the class of 2024, students either will have to have a career and technical education certification, take a certain number of AP or IB classes, or take on a work-based learning experience in order to graduate.
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Augusta Free Press
Living liver donor transplant option for vets could mean shorter wait times
The Central Virginia VA Health Care System, in partnership with VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, has become the second VA in the country to provide living liver donor transplants to veterans. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this type of transplantation to our veterans,” said Dr. David...
Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon
More than 16,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the full marathon, half marathon or 8K Saturday morning.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
vcu.edu
Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success at VCU, named sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University
LeGrande has led initiatives to promote making the university accessible to all and championed efforts to improve student success outcomes for students who face additional barriers. Tomikia LeGrande, Ed.D., has been named the sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University in Bryan-College Station, Texas. LeGrande, who joined VCU in...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
Chesterfield hires consultant on fate of Southside Speedway
This Wednesday, a consultant's report on Southside Speedway could decide the fate of the historic track.
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
Why this Chesterfield mom continues to help sick kids after her son's death
Chesterfield mom Donna Reynolds lost her nine-year-old son Kellan on July 2, 2020 to a rare Mitochondrial disease. This toy drive helps keep his memory alive .
NBC12
Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan. The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Feedback on the plan...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Chesterfield schools shelter in place
Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning int he area.
Dinwiddie Schools did not have OSHA-required safety officer at time of accident
"It's not just having a document and a person, it's having a program where people are really buying into it participating in the program," the head of the non-profit Laboratory Safety Institute said.
Assessing the threat of a ‘tripledemic,’ RSV, COVID-19, and flu spread
As cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to spread across the community, health experts are trying to prevent a potential "tripledemic."
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Comments / 0