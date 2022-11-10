ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico Citizen

Work-based learning experience to be required for graduation in Henrico

Beginning next year, Henrico County high school students will be required to have a work-based learning experience in order to graduate high school. Starting with the class of 2024, students either will have to have a career and technical education certification, take a certain number of AP or IB classes, or take on a work-based learning experience in order to graduate.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Living liver donor transplant option for vets could mean shorter wait times

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System, in partnership with VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, has become the second VA in the country to provide living liver donor transplants to veterans. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this type of transplantation to our veterans,” said Dr. David...
thenewjournalandguide.com

Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College

For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
vcu.edu

Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success at VCU, named sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University

LeGrande has led initiatives to promote making the university accessible to all and championed efforts to improve student success outcomes for students who face additional barriers. Tomikia LeGrande, Ed.D., has been named the sole presidential finalist at Prairie View A&M University in Bryan-College Station, Texas. LeGrande, who joined VCU in...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan. The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Feedback on the plan...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE

