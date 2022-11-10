ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

2022 Voter Turnout

 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)—

There’s no rest for the weary. Mesa county elections office workers have been hard at work counting since the election deadline hit on Tuesday.  And many worked without sleep for more than 24 hours.

Exhausted election officials here in mesa county told us voters dropped off nearly twenty thousand ballots on election day alone. While another 3000 people voted in person. Voting supervisor Brandi Bantz tells us they’ve been getting constant calls from the press all around the country looking for for updates on the state’s hottest race — our 3rd congressional seat. If you’re wondering what’s taking so long…part of the reason they have so much to count is the massive number of people who voted.

She told us, “As far as participation, it seemed more like a presidential election year with the volume that we were seeing on Election Day itself versus a few months ago. We had the primary and it was very low turnouts.”

