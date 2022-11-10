ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Dirt Road, Jenkins County

I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Threat of tornadoes this afternoon and tonight from Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will impact our weather today. Rain will become likely throughout the late morning through the evening. There will be tropical downpours coming in off the Atlantic today. Coastal areas will have a threat for coastal flooding near high tide. High tide today is 9:00 am. The impacts...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region

EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday will be damp and breezy. Tropical Depression Nicole will pass to our west through the early morning hours. Veteran’s Day starts out warm with lows near 70. Gusts at daybreak will be near 30 miles per hour with showers around. Friday will still be...
SAVANNAH, GA

