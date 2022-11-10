Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. The streets of Downtown Brunswick are flooded today from the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Below is a video of the flooding. Chance for...
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Nicole moving into area Thursday, power outages possible
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island officials say strong winds and impacts to the tides will make for really dangerous conditions over the next 24 hours. With strong wind gusts, power outages will be possible for the area. You can find an outage map for your electric company here.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AIKEN, ALLENDALE, BARNWELL, AND BAMBERG COUNTY UNTIL 7 AM. A WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOS TO FORM. All eyes are on Nicole and the potential for tornadoes in the CSRA this evening through Friday morning. The greatest impact we...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
WJCL
Threat of tornadoes this afternoon and tonight from Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will impact our weather today. Rain will become likely throughout the late morning through the evening. There will be tropical downpours coming in off the Atlantic today. Coastal areas will have a threat for coastal flooding near high tide. High tide today is 9:00 am. The impacts...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WJCL
Tropical Storm Nicole: Police reopen Highway 80 after high tide leads to flooding
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Conditions Thursday morning on Highway 80. Update 11:18 a.m.: The highway has reopened. Initial report: Water from high tide has forced officials to close Highway 80 to Tybee Island. According to Chatham County Police, standing water in the road has made it impassable.
wtoc.com
Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
James Island couple bracing for Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooding
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island couple used their experience during Hurricane Ian to prepare for Nicole. Christina and Michael Miller live on Shoreham Road which was underwater for hours after Ian made landfall. Now, just over a month later, they are bracing for what the next storm may bring. “At least this […]
DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
wtoc.com
Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday will be damp and breezy. Tropical Depression Nicole will pass to our west through the early morning hours. Veteran’s Day starts out warm with lows near 70. Gusts at daybreak will be near 30 miles per hour with showers around. Friday will still be...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
