Read full article on original website
Related
blufftontoday.com
Midterm elections: Beaufort County Republicans re-elected
In the Nov. 8 election, 51% of voters from Beaufort County turned out to vote, meaning 72,123 county residents voted out of the 138,812 that are registered, the South Carolina Election Commission saide. In Beaufort County, incumbent Republican PJ Tanner secured his place as sheriff with 52,948 votes; he has...
Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island […]
wtoc.com
Lowcountry election officials discuss results of midterm elections; HHI mayor likely going to runoff
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - When you combine the turnout from early voting and election day in Beaufort County, about 52.3% of registered voters cast a ballot this year. That’s turnout numbers better than the state average in midterms for every midterm going back to 2002, but in Beaufort County it’s 6% less than we saw in 2018.
City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
abcnews4.com
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
Bulloch County Local Election Results
Keep checking back we are updating local election results throughout the evening as the results are tabulated.
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections releases updated polling locations for Dec. 6 runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced the updated polling locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Voters will see some of the changes for the Nov. 8 election still in place for the runoff, as well as a couple of changes specifically for the runoff election.
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
Georgia city to strip slavery advocate's name from plaza
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Band of Blue
The Colleton County High School Band of Blue earned a top 10 ranking at the 2022 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Band of Blue placed ninth overall with a score of 81.7. There were 16 finalist bands...
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
HISTORY.com
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
Comments / 0