One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO