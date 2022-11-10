Read full article on original website
Related
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Report: Lakers Worked Out Three Free Agents With LeBron Out
Los Angeles will be looking for reinforcements with its superstar sidelined.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Western conference scout pegs Phoenix Suns as potential landing spot for LeBron James
One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Revealed
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving are all on the injury report for this Nets vs. Lakers game
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
Ex-Nuggets standout could make improbable return to NBA?
Don’t call it a comeback, but Kenneth Faried may be doing just that. The Austin Spurs, G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, announced on Saturday that they have signed the eight-year NBA veteran Faried. The 32-year-old forward will be available to play over the weekend against the Lakeland Magic.
Major Update On Lakers, Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Off to one of the worst starts in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are searching high and low to find a way to turn things around this season. There are no obvious answers to accomplishing that as Rob Pelinka has put the team in a bad position with some of the moves that he has made the last two offseasons.
theScore
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Work
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has progress to five on five work
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
Channing Frye tells Anthony Davis he needs the Mamba mentality.
theScore
Blue Jackets' Werenski out for season with separated shoulder, torn labrum
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign after suffering a separated shoulder and a torn labrum Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Werenski failed to connect on a hit with Travis Konecny and crashed hard into the boards in the first period.
Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting
Following his meeting with the suspended guard, Joe Tsai released a statement of support.
NBC Sports
Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes
Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
theScore
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
theScore
Embiid scores NBA season-high 59 points in historic performance vs. Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on one of the greatest individual performances in regular-season history on Sunday night, dropping 59 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. Embiid is the first player to put up such an elaborate stat line...
theScore
Silver, Nets owner Tsai say they don't believe Kyrie is antisemitic
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai agree that Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic amid controversy that began when the guard shared a link to a film promoting antisemitism. "We had a direct and candid conversation," Silver told Sopan Deb of the New York Times. "He's someone...
Why Michael Jordan denied Scott Burrell a one-on-one rematch back in 1998
During the 1997-1998 season, Scott Burrell challenged Michael Jordan to a game of one-on-one. MJ, however, didn't feel like the risk was worth the reward.
ESPN
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
theScore
Astros part ways with World Series-winning GM Click
The Houston Astros and general manager James Click parted ways after the World Series-winning executive rejected a one-year contract offer, the club announced Friday. Click, whom the Astros hired in February 2020 to replace Jeff Luhnow, was seeking a new contract after his deal ended Oct. 31. "We are grateful...
