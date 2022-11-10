Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
wvtm13.com
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
wvtm13.com
Federal trial for kidnapping suspect Derick Brown begins Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Monday morning, the trial for the second person charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney will begin in federal court in Tuscaloosa. Derek Brown is scheduled to appear at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. Brown faces federal kidnapping...
wvtm13.com
Two people injured in Midfield shooting
Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
wbrc.com
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who admitted to killing his roommate on Saturday. Daniel Scott Raines, 24, has been charged with murder and placed in jail without bond. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Barry Sartain. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a third-party report that...
21-year-old identified as young man killed in Wednesday afternoon Birmingham shooting
A young man shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Montrial Tremaine Hardy. He was 21. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When...
wbrc.com
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
wbrc.com
Local group offers training for active shooter situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Birmingham’s Parkway East
One person was killed and another injured in an east Birmingham crash. The wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Parkway East, said Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. Two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles caught on fire. The driver of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police asking for public’s help to find suspect in June shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the shooter in an incident that left one dead and one injured on June 6 of this year. Michael Arrington and a female passenger were shot while sitting in his white van on the 1100 block...
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
wvtm13.com
Woman and child treated at scene of house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters were able to quickly control a house fire in Birmingham today, but some folks needed medical attention. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were called to the 800 block of 77th Street South Friday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
