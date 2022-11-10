ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Federal trial for kidnapping suspect Derick Brown begins Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Monday morning, the trial for the second person charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney will begin in federal court in Tuscaloosa. Derek Brown is scheduled to appear at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. Brown faces federal kidnapping...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Two people injured in Midfield shooting

Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who admitted to killing his roommate on Saturday. Daniel Scott Raines, 24, has been charged with murder and placed in jail without bond. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Barry Sartain. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a third-party report that...
COTTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local group offers training for active shooter situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman and child treated at scene of house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters were able to quickly control a house fire in Birmingham today, but some folks needed medical attention. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were called to the 800 block of 77th Street South Friday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy