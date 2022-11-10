SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — It’s Toys for Tots time, and one of the best Capital Region traditions continued Sunday in Saratoga County. The 9th annual Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Kids starting at Ballston Spa High School, and up Route 50 all the way to SPAC. First responders from all over joined in as they collected the toys all year long, now stuffing a tractor trailer full of toys for needy families.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO