Montgomery County, NY

Saratogian

Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County

Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Electric City welcomes Motor Oil Coffee

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Electric City welcomed a new coffee shop Saturday that residents can now start enjoying. Motor Oil Coffee, an Albany based craft coffee company, has officially made its way to Schenectady. It's the second location for the company. They, along with the home decor retail store -- *b. Inspired home* are offering a new way to enjoy a cup of joe.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Michelle Riggi hosting estate sale

As we reported recently, the famed Palazzo Riggi in Saratoga Springs is being sold and now we’re learning the owner of the mansion is also selling her dresses. Philanthropist Michelle Riggi is moving out. But, before she goes, she’s trying to sell all two hundred and twenty of her...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Annual Convoy for Tots delivers thousands of gifts to Toys for Tots program

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — It’s Toys for Tots time, and one of the best Capital Region traditions continued Sunday in Saratoga County. The 9th annual Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Kids starting at Ballston Spa High School, and up Route 50 all the way to SPAC. First responders from all over joined in as they collected the toys all year long, now stuffing a tractor trailer full of toys for needy families.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Fashion show raises funds, awareness for NAMI

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Raising awareness for mental health here in the Capital Region -- A fashion show at the Marriott in Albany serving to raise funds for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, which helps fight the stigma against mental illness. Our very own CBS6 morning meteorologist...
ALBANY, NY

