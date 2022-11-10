Read full article on original website
WRGB
State to auction surplus items from decommissioned COVID care facilities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state is looking to get rid of more than 1,000 surplus items from decommissioned COVID-19 alternative care facilities. Their solution to this problem, an auction -- so now you have a chance to get your hands on an abundance of items. Some of...
Saratogian
Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County
Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
WRGB
Internet restored for Chromebook users as Albany CSD works to recover from cyber threat
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Internet connection will be restored Monday for all City School District of Albany students, faculty and staff using Chromebooks, as the district continues to focus on safely restoring web access following last week’s cybersecurity threat. District systems and resources will remain unavailable for people...
WRGB
Still in Norlite's shadow, some Saratoga Sites residents still looking for new homes
Cohoes — In August, the residents living in the 70-unit Saratoga Sites Apartment Complex in Cohoes were given the approval to start the process of relocation, with the buildings themselves set to be demolished once empty. The complex sits next door to Norlite, an incinerator plant that's been accused...
WRGB
Electric City welcomes Motor Oil Coffee
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Electric City welcomed a new coffee shop Saturday that residents can now start enjoying. Motor Oil Coffee, an Albany based craft coffee company, has officially made its way to Schenectady. It's the second location for the company. They, along with the home decor retail store -- *b. Inspired home* are offering a new way to enjoy a cup of joe.
WNYT
Michelle Riggi hosting estate sale
As we reported recently, the famed Palazzo Riggi in Saratoga Springs is being sold and now we’re learning the owner of the mansion is also selling her dresses. Philanthropist Michelle Riggi is moving out. But, before she goes, she’s trying to sell all two hundred and twenty of her...
WRGB
Annual Convoy for Tots delivers thousands of gifts to Toys for Tots program
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — It’s Toys for Tots time, and one of the best Capital Region traditions continued Sunday in Saratoga County. The 9th annual Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Kids starting at Ballston Spa High School, and up Route 50 all the way to SPAC. First responders from all over joined in as they collected the toys all year long, now stuffing a tractor trailer full of toys for needy families.
Clifton Park program tops 77k pounds of paint recycled
Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has announced the results of the Town's Paint and Stain recycling program that kicked off in May.
WNYT
State asking court to force troubled Cohoes Norlite plant to cease certain operations
The state is once again taking action against Norlite in Cohoes. Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos are asking the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations. This follows last month’s lawsuit James and Seggos filed against Norlite. They say the...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
WRGB
Humane Society not planning to renew contracts with some local cities
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) - The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of dogs in need of its help, so much so, it is now impacting its ability to keep up with all of its current demands. Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of the Mohawk Hudson...
WRGB
NY AG, DEC calling for injunction against Norlite in ongoing battle over air pollution
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion, calling for an injunction against Norlite, a facility in Cohoes who has been under fire, accused of polluting the air and endangering residents health. Along with the DEC, Attorney General Letitia James says Norlite has...
WRGB
Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter
Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause.
Schenectady to have second annual ‘ILLUMINOCITY’ competition
The City of Schenectady and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation have announced the second annual lighting experience and promotion, ILLUMINOCITY.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Land Use Proposals: 102-Unit Multi-Family Residential, 200-Unit Affordable Housing Project
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Upcoming meetings of the city’s three Land Use Boards will take place at Saratoga Springs City Hall, respectively, on Nov. 16 (DRC), Nov. 17 (Planning Board), and Nov. 28 (ZBA). A variety of both new and ongoing projects are anticipated to be discussed at those...
WRGB
Fashion show raises funds, awareness for NAMI
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Raising awareness for mental health here in the Capital Region -- A fashion show at the Marriott in Albany serving to raise funds for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, which helps fight the stigma against mental illness. Our very own CBS6 morning meteorologist...
Support Rising For Duanesburg Marine Seeking ‘Normal Life’ With Help Of Service Dog
Support is swelling for a New York Marine hoping to raise enough money to purchase a service dog that can help him cope with mental illnesses stemming from his time in service. Schenectady County resident Scott Matthews, age 24, of Duanesburg, served active duty in the Marines for four years,...
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
