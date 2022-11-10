AMES, Iowa (AP)Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday. Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones (2-0) took a 39-16 lead. He had four points in a 9-0 run that made it 11-2 and it was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4. ISU held the Aggies without a field goal for the final 7:40.

AMES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO