For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco's offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way.McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners pitched a second-half shutout to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week."I was proud of our team today," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I want to play better. I want to blow people out. I want to score every time we go. ... Those guys are tough to get in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO