Lindsay Lohan's interest in Jamie Lee Curtis' idea for a Freaky Friday sequel was automatic (we're sure of it). "We did speak about it, yeah," Lohan said of the potential Freaky Friday 2 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which she visited Thursday to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. "Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."

2 DAYS AGO