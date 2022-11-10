Read full article on original website
Related
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'loathed each other' amid their Hollywood rivalry
Arnold Schwarzenegger almost delivered a knockout punch to Sylvester Stallone's career in the early '90s, according to the Rocky actor. The 76-year-old star of the upcoming Paramount+ mafia drama Tulsa King has elaborated on the former Hollywood rivals' years-long feud in the industry, which came to a head after Stallone accused Schwarzenegger of tricking him into starring alongside Estelle Getty in the critically derided 1992 comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
Lindsay Lohan wanted to recreate Mean Girls 'Jingle Bell Rock' dance in Falling for Christmas
But she revealed that after further consideration, she went back on the initial pitch: "I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can't touch Mean Girls! Sorry, you can't do that." Falling for Christmas was a bright time for Lindsay Lohan, but it wasn't the right time for the Mean Girls actress to recreate her iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance sequence from the 2004 teen comedy.
Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton was 'shaken' by Elizabeth Debicki's spot-on portrayal in The Crown
Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton said he was "left breathless" by Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the royal family member in the just-released fifth season of The Crown. Morton wrote Diana: Her True Story in collaboration with the Princess. Published in July 1992, the book revealed Diana's unhappiness with her marriage...
Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe
Falling for Christmas includes two separate versions of Lindsay Lohan — and, no, it's not a Parent Trap scenario. Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.
Lindsay Lohan wants to film Jamie Lee Curtis' Freaky Friday sequel idea: 'We did speak about it'
Lindsay Lohan's interest in Jamie Lee Curtis' idea for a Freaky Friday sequel was automatic (we're sure of it). "We did speak about it, yeah," Lohan said of the potential Freaky Friday 2 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which she visited Thursday to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. "Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."
Becoming Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody
How does a Cockney girl from East London transform into an around-the-way girl from East Orange? For Naomi Ackie, it involved dialect lessons, matador jackets, and many, many wigs. THE HAIR. Can you truly talk Whitney Houston without talking wigs? Star Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) thinks...
Wakanda Forever is a moving requiem, Sly Stallone is a boomer bull in a millennial china shop in Tulsa King
"Family, art, life — it will tear you in two," a wild-haired Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) advises his young nephew, Sammy (newcomer Gabriel LaBelle), midway through The Fabelmans. He would know; he once put his head in lions' mouths for a living. Sammy doesn't want to join the circus, but he does very much want to make movies, and Steven Spielberg's latest turns out to be a deeply personal gaze into another kind of maw: his own biography.
Phoebe Robinson's Everything's Trash canceled after 1 season on Freeform
This news? Well, it's trash for Phoebe Robinson fans. Freeform has canceled the actress and comedian's series Everything's Trash after one season on the network, EW has confirmed. Based on her 2018 book of the same name, the show followed the life of a young podcast star, Phoebe (played by...
‘I wasn’t emo about it, but I was OK with dying’: Kevin Smith on seeing the funny side of his ‘widow-maker’ heart attack
A Sunday evening in 2018: Kevin Smith was sweating profusely. The director had been feeling nauseous, too, but he’d put that down to the fact he was in the middle of filming two stand-up sets for a special. And then, in his dressing room at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California, he collapsed on the floor and vomited all over the tiles. At Glendale Memorial Hospital, Smith learnt he’d suffered a massive heart attack known as the “widow-maker”. Smith’s doctor put his chances of survival at 17 per cent. (The special, by the way, was titled Silent But Deadly.) “I...
The White Lotus star Jon Gries promises Greg really does love Tanya — even though he's 'unkind'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The White Lotus season 2. The honeymoon period is definitely over for Tanya and Greg on The White Lotus. After meeting and getting together in Hawaii in season 1, they were the only two people to return for season 2 as a now-married couple. But their romantic Italian vacation soured immediately when Greg (Jon Gries) wouldn't return his new wife's texts, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) dragged her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) along, and Greg suddenly cut his trip short due to mysterious "business" reasons. After Tanya overheard Greg making multiple suspicious phone calls, alarm bells are ringing. Is there trouble in paradise for this couple?
Theo James reveals he shot full-frontal scene for The White Lotus that got cut: 'Too aggressive'
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season 2, episode 3. When Theo James dropped trou in the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus, his character Cameron gave his friend's wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) quite the eyeful as a result. But it turns out that scene was originally even more revealing than it appears onscreen.
Watch Baby Yoda befriend some soot sprites in Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm's outrageously cute Disney+ short
This dream crossover is melting our hearts and our minds. On Saturday, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm dropped a surprise collaboration on Disney+ in celebration of both the streaming platform's and its hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian's third anniversary. And yes, it is every bit as squeal-inducingly adorable as you'd expect.
Aaron Carter's book publisher delays memoir release date following backlash
The release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir has been delayed following backlash from his management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff. Scott Atherton, the attorney who represents Ballast Books and author of the memoir Andy Symonds, announced that Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life will no longer be released on Nov. 15 out of respect for the late musician's family.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren head into the wilderness in first-look photos for Yellowstone prequel 1923
Giddy up, Yellowstone fans: There's a new couple running the ranch. Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford put on their best cowboy hats, dresses, and belt buckles for a series of new promotional photos for their upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, 1923. The first-look images feature Ford giving Mirren a kiss on the forehead as well as individual snapshots of the two veteran actors posed amid sprawling farmland.
Tulsa King review: Sylvester Stallone stars in Grumpy Old Grand Theft Auto
Yes, Sylvester Stallone asks, "What the f--- is with the pronouns?" And yes, Dwight Manfredi, the mobster Stallone plays in Tulsa King, has other thoughts about what's going on with this country in general nowadays. "GM has gone electric, Dylan's gone public, a phone is a camera?" The New York enforcer just finished a 25-year stint in prison. He's also high as a kite for this Rip Van Winkle monologue. Stallone gives great stoned, which is a nice surprise in a career's seventh decade. When he laughs, he snorts. The Paramount+ show is a ridiculous drama that could become a wry comedy. But is its star the main problem, or the saving grace?
The 16 movies we're most excited to see this holiday season
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (in theaters, Nov. 23-30; Netflix, Dec. 23) EW slices into the many layers — and liars — of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with star Daniel Craig and the new cast of the follow-up to Rian Johnson's hit 2019 whodunnit. Read our interview with Johnson and his ensemble.
Cardi B mourns the loss and 'remarkable talent' of Takeoff after rapper's funeral: 'I am heartbroken'
Cardi B is remembering the "remarkable talent" of late musician Takeoff. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who is married to Takeoff's cousin Offset, took to social media to mourn the star's death following his funeral Nov. 11. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant at a private party in Houston on Nov. 1. He was 28.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes second-highest debut of 2022
Black Panther 2 blew its competition out of the water this weekend. Ryan Coogler's highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened with a blockbuster $180 million at the domestic box office, according to Comscore. It marks the second-highest debut for 2022 thus far, followed behind another Marvel title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened with a mystical $185 million back in May.
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce gets teary watching Elizabeth Debicki play Princess Diana
Even though actor Jonathan Pryce has racked up an incredible list of credits, from Terry Gilliam's Brazil to Game of Thrones to his Oscar-nominated performance in 2019's The Two Popes, the Brit regards his time on The Crown, the fifth season of which has just premiered on Netflix, as a personal highlight.
Lupita Nyong'o on speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 'It was a gift'
For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o, the opportunity to speak Spanish on screen was a lifelong dream come true. "I was so excited about it," said the actress while participating in EW's Around the Table video series, which also featured her costars and the film's director, Ryan Coogler. "It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it... I've always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther."
