Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Resilient Hawkeyes keep pushing forward
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:. Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team. From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes outslug Badgers, tied for first for West
IOWA CITY — The only number that added up Saturday for the Iowa football team was the one that mattered most. The Hawkeyes add another win to their record. Iowa moved into a share of first place in a crowded Big Ten West Division race with a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye success started with Craig block
IOWA CITY — Deontae Craig had a hand — or more specifically a forearm — in helping Iowa begin to enjoy success a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. It was Craig’s block and Jay Higgins’ recovery of an Andy Vujnovich punt just over four minutes into the second quarter that put the ball in the Hawkeyes’ hands at the Badgers’ 17-yard line.
Sioux City Journal
DeJean makes the most of his moment
IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean feared he missed the moment. He shouldn’t have fretted. DeJean stepped in front of a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday in Iowa’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. “It was man coverage and...
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes, Badgers set to get physical
IOWA CITY – Whenever Iowa and Wisconsin renew their football rivalry, it’s like looking in a mirror. The Hawkeyes and Badgers go about things in a traditional way, built around strong, physical lines, a preference to run the football and no hesitation to use a fullback to help open up things.
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Badgers
Four things the football teams from Iowa and Wisconsin can do to position themselves for success in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium. It’s who the Badgers are, using the strength of an offensive line that averages 314 pounds across its starting front five Wisconsin continues to build around a strong rushing attack. Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore leads the Badgers’ ground attack. He ran for 104 yards against Iowa last season and currently averages 109.9 yards per game while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Allen enters Saturday’s game needing 11 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Isaac Guerendo averages 31.3 yards and Chez Mellusi, out the past three games with an injury, averages 37.2 yards in a rushing attack that averages 183.3 yards per game.
Sioux City Journal
Patrick McCaffery's hot start fuels Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY – Patrick McCaffery did it all Friday night for the University of Iowa basketball team. He drilled the 3-pointer. And that was just in the first two-and-a-half minutes. McCaffery collected a career-high 21 points to complement a 22-point game from Kris Murray among four Hawkeyes who finished...
Sioux City Journal
Polls in Muscatine run out of 'I Voted' stickers during election in spite of lower-than-expected voter turnout
MUSCATINE — With how commonplace it has become for voters to take a selfie with their “I Voted” sticker in the hopes of encouraging others to do the same, it isn’t often that local polling places run out of them. “It seems to be a hot...
Sioux City Journal
A rare sight: Unicorn-dressed Eugene Field teacher dances on top of school for Student Hunger Drive
This week, students at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island witnessed an unusual sight:. A dancing unicorn on their school's roof. As an incentive to collect the school's goal of 6,000 cans for the River Bend Food Bank's annual Student Hunger Drive, sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison agreed to suit up in an inflatable unicorn costume and dance on top of the building.
Comments / 0