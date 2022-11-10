Four things the football teams from Iowa and Wisconsin can do to position themselves for success in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium. It’s who the Badgers are, using the strength of an offensive line that averages 314 pounds across its starting front five Wisconsin continues to build around a strong rushing attack. Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore leads the Badgers’ ground attack. He ran for 104 yards against Iowa last season and currently averages 109.9 yards per game while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Allen enters Saturday’s game needing 11 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Isaac Guerendo averages 31.3 yards and Chez Mellusi, out the past three games with an injury, averages 37.2 yards in a rushing attack that averages 183.3 yards per game.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO