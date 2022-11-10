ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Desmond Bane fined $15,000 for kicking ball into stands

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjyKa_0j6GgOaj00

Chris Haynes: Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking game ball in stands late in 4th quarter of #Grizzlies. loss to #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Q4rcPahGbc12:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkkqE_0j6GgOaj00

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands against the Boston Celtics. The incident occurred with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. – 12:38 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands. – 12:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The NBA handed Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Desmond Bane a $15,000 fine “for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands” during Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics – 12:36 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Desmond Bane also received his diamond pendant earlier this season. He went to Howie at Robert Irwin (shoutout @929espn).

That should also pair well with the new City Edition look. pic.twitter.com/cP64IM2YGr11:15 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDPFz_0j6GgOaj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VC5pc_0j6GgOaj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnurK_0j6GgOaj00

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Desmond Bane on the Grizzlies backcourt:

“We ain’t do nothing yet. Our goal is to make some noise come May and June. I’m sure once May and June come around and y’all ask us the same question, we’re not even going to have to answer it. Everybody will know.” – 12:29 AM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Ja Morant says Desmond Bane is playing at an all-star level. Wanted to make sure that was mentioned. And oh yeah, he believes Memphis’ backcourt is the best in the league. He said “top two, not two” on multiple occasions. – 11:33 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Ja and Bane came through in OT 🐻 pic.twitter.com/nTjmfUlbHv10:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8AmL_0j6GgOaj00

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies pull out a close one, 124-122 against the Spurs.

Your MVPs tonight? Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica.

The Grizzlies are 8-4.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…10:42 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Combined 61 points for Ja and Bane.

Grizz start OT with 9-2 run pic.twitter.com/wKMmUL0dpo10:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

MEM starts the 4th with a 12-2 run and lead by 5 again

Bane’s up to 24 points pic.twitter.com/vFJAauX0tp9:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Fourth quarter Desmond Bane is here. – 9:53 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Bassey swats Bane’s shot against the glass and ignites the fast break. Dude doesn’t even know what he’s doing with the Spurs yet and he’s impacting every area of the box score: 6 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk in 7 minutes so far. – 8:43 PM

StatMuse: Fun Fact: Desmond Bane has hit more 3s this season than Kevin Durant and Trae Young combined. pic.twitter.com/oUC2tZWLbD -via Twitter @statmuse / November 10, 2022

But with that strongest NBA player title comes the expectation of having superhuman strength and healing. “Whenever he’s hurt, I’m not worried about him being hurt,” Ja Morant said. “He’s a tough (expletive) dude,” Desmond Bane added. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 7, 2022

Adams doesn’t have the prettiest job. He’s not scoring 25 points each night or knocking down stepback 3-pointers, but his contributions are just as important to the success of the Grizzlies. “I think (Adams) really does a great job of holding down the boards,” Bane said. “He’s one of the best rebounders in the league and has been for a long time.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 7, 2022

