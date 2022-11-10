ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

49ers aimed for RBs Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey to split carries

The 49ers on Sunday earned a 22-16 win over the Chargers in running back Elijah Mitchell’s first game back since injuring his knee in the season opener. There was some speculation that the presence of RB Christian McCaffrey would take a chunk out of Mitchell’s workload. It turns out the workload impact worked the other way. Mitchell led the 49ers with 18 carries while McCaffrey was second with 14 carries to go alongside four catches.
The 7 College Football Games to Watch This Weekend That Aren't TCU vs. Texas

Given that we are just three weeks away from Championship Saturday, every game is a big game. But hey, this is college football and every game matters. This weekend does not have quite the heavy hitter like last week's Georgia/Tennessee game but there are plenty of games that have playoff, New Year's Six, and conference implications on the line. So, this week we are giving you not just five but the top EIGHT games to watch this Saturday. So, get your multiple screens going because it is going to be a busy and exciting weekend of college football!
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

