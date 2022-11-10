There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the NCAA Basketball season really gets going. The season is still less than a week old and there’s still plenty of reason for optimism and intrigue across the nation. Few games have actually been played, and we may not know too much more about these teams than we thought, but there’s still been nearly a week’s work of excitement, surprise, and even a few upsets along the way.

