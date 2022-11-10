ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina, Gonzaga still sit atop updated top 25 ranking

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the NCAA Basketball season really gets going. The season is still less than a week old and there’s still plenty of reason for optimism and intrigue across the nation. Few games have actually been played, and we may not know too much more about these teams than we thought, but there’s still been nearly a week’s work of excitement, surprise, and even a few upsets along the way.
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers

Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State men’s ice hockey sweeps No. 10 Ohio State

Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept No. 10 Ohio State on Thursday and Friday this week to improve to 8-3-1 overall this season, and 4-1-1 in Big Ten Conference play. With the sweep, MSU moves into first place in the Big Ten. This week’s sweep is the first for...
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State keeps chopping in its quest for a bowl game

Michigan State football defeated Big Ten foe Rutgers on Saturday by a final score of 27-21. In the victory, redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 19 of his 35 pass attempts, threw for 256 yards and had two touchdowns. Both senior wide receiver Jayden Reed and senior tight end Daniel Barker had touchdowns during the game.
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan State returns home to Spartan Stadium for the first time in four weeks, welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to East Lansing. The last time the Spartans were in Spartan Stadium, MSU defeated Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime to snap a four-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan State has had a bye week and played back-to-back road games at Michigan and at Illinois.
Michigan State announces captains for upcoming matchup against Rutgers

Michigan State football has announced its weekly captains ahead of the upcoming game versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed, fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson and sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer will lead the Spartans this week. Reed was a major contributor in Michigan...
TOC Staff Picks: Rutgers vs. Michigan State

With an upset win over Illinois last week, Michigan State has put itself back in the conversation of bowl eligibility. Rutgers comes to town on Saturday looking to spoil that dream, but the Spartans enter as a near double-digit favorite. Our writers break down what to expect from MSU in this week’s contest.
Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the Military Appreciation Game. The Michigan State Athletic Department is doing a number of initiatives for the game to honor America’s veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Michigan State...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign

BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
