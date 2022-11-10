ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tampa General Hospital Surgery Centers Named to Newsweek’s Best List

The Surgery Center at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Brandon Healthplex at 10740 Palm River Road in Tampa and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani at 13330 USF Laurel Drive have been named to Newsweek’s list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that both Florida centers are on the list (the Center at Morsani was included in 2021 under its former name, the USF Ambulatory Surgery Center).
Eckerd College campus initiative aims to save city, one tree at a time

Students and guests gather on the Fox Hall patio to meet with local organizations about reforestation projects. Photos courtesy of Jenny Fessler. The room buzzed with appreciation as community members gathered over meatballs and veggie spring rolls at the Saving St. Pete—One Tree at a Time event and told stories about personal connections to trees. Junior biology student from Fort Collins, Colorado, Quinn Vogel told one such story.
GOP Fight is Never Over

Tuesday’s massive victories for Republicans in Sarasota County and Florida show that Florida has become a rock-solid red state, and that Sarasota County is a foundation of that success. During his visit to Sarasota Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said thanked local party leaders for working hard to really make...
Hillsborough commission’s new faces bring GOP majority

Joshua Wostal began Nov. 8 like he did most everyday for 18 months. Up at 6:30 a.m. Open his UPS store at 7:30 a.m. and work a three-hour shift until the full-time staff arrived. From 10:30 on he switched his focus to being a Hillsborough County Commission candidate. Since spring...
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
Controversy over Bible verse in school staff parking space

A Pasco County teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds isn't sitting well with on staff member, who said it is a violation of the separation of church and state. She personalized her parking space by painting a Bible verse on it, something the school district says it had no problem with.
