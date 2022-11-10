Michael Porter has items stolen from hotel in Indianapolis, including gold bracelet and two Louis Vuitton bags

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had numerous items stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis, according to police. Porter wasn’t in the room when the theft occurred, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the theft, and a police report was filed. Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said. The police report was filed Tuesday, one day prior to the Nuggets’ road game against the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday night.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Katy Winge @katywinge

My favorite plays the next day after the Denver Nuggets came back from being down 18 points at the Indiana Pacers. Little bit of everything in here: Jokić, KCP, MPJ, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/As40ZpcrjO – 4:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

News: Numerous items were stolen from Michael Porter Jr.’s Indianapolis hotel room, local police tell @denverpost.

denverpost.com/2022/11/10/mic… – 1:10 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We now have a similar sample size of the Murray-MPJ-Gordon-Jokic 4-man lineup this season as we did back in 2021 when Gordon was first traded. Let’s look at the numbers.

2022

144 minutes

117.6 ORTG

101.0 DRTG

16.7 NRTG

2021

117 minutes

126.4 ORTG

108.2 DRTG

18.2 NRTG – 11:17 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

What a pass by MPJ. That was nuts. – 7:34 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Sloppy start but Michael Porter Jr.’s jumper is still clean. He’s hit a pair of shots. Nuggets up 7-3 early in Indiana. – 7:16 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

MPJ is shooting 49.3% from 3 this season and has shot 50% in 7 of his 9 games. Remarkable consistency. pic.twitter.com/uakHG6MUxf – 6:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Porter Jr. 3-point shooting in each of his first nine games of the season:

1. 2/4, 50%

2. 5/10, 50%

3. 5/10, 50%

4. 4/8, 50%

5. 4/5, 80%

6. 3/10, 30%*

7. 3/6, 50%

8. 3/6, 50%

9. 4/8, 50%

*how dare he – 5:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

MPJ had a sheepish grin when he said he thought Denver would’ve still won had he closed vs. SA, but his actions, despite watching from the bench, spoke volumes.

“That’s a big part of our culture,” Malone said. “Get over yourself, it’s not about you.”

denverpost.com/2022/11/08/mic… – 3:49 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

MPJ is 11 of 15 on transition 3FGs this season. – 11:55 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Michael Porter Jr. (courtesy of @Abrjsdad):

“It’s definitely tough because (the Spurs) have motivation to win, especially losing the last game. We knew they were going to come in here and give us a great effort, and that’s what they did.” – 12:39 AM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray looks so happy to be competitive like this again. In that zone.

Bruce Brown and KCP displayed tonight the power of defensive intensity and grit.

Nikola Jokić is Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr made a lot of shots.

Good win! – 12:12 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Spurs 115-109.

-MPJ: 24 points in 31 minutes. Deserves a bunch of credit for his role

-Joker: 26-8-10, clutch jumper, 2 steals, 3 blocks

-Jamal: 19-5-6, NAILS down the stretch

-Good team win pic.twitter.com/wA9BESx1Do – 11:45 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Me: It’s weird not putting MPJ back in when the Nuggets are struggling to buy a shot

Jamal and Jokic: Make stuff happen, Nuggets also get a turnover

MPJ, great teammate that he is, just grinning ear to ear. All he wants is Ws. pic.twitter.com/1FRx42QMLx – 11:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ’s been fantastic thru 3 quarters and Malone may not close with him lol – 11:20 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The combo of Jokic and Murray are too much for the Spurs right now. And when MPJ gets in the mix as well, it’s a tough ask for this defense. – 11:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

If MPJ stays healthy, he’s gonna be a finalist for MIP at the end of the year. – 10:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 65-62.

-MPJ: 14-5-2, 3/4 from 3, +7 again

-Jokić: 14-4-6, missed some bunnies and was frustrated with himself

-Bones: 11 points on 6 shots, propped up the bench group pic.twitter.com/KPqUf29jyn – 10:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

When Michael Porter Jr.’s hot, you know Nikola Jokic is going to look for him. Love the early-season chemistry between those two. – 10:31 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Bit of a sloppy opening quarter for the Nuggets.

All tied up, 28-28.

MPJ – 8 points, 2/2 3FG

Jokic – 5-3-3 – 9:58 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Porter Jr. up to 31-61 (51%) shooting from 3-point range on the season. – 9:50 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Have the Spurs learned their lesson that helping off MPJ is a bad idea? – 9:42 PM

Michael Singer: MPJ said, for him, he doesn’t think shooting 50% from 3 is that unrealistic. He said in high school he shot around 75% from 3. He wasn’t joking. -via Twitter @msinger / November 1, 2022

Katy Winge: Nuggets injury update ahead of Friday’s home game vs Utah: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) – questionable Michael Porter Jr (lumbar spine injury management) – questionable Davon Reed (personal reasons) – questionable -via Twitter @katywinge / October 27, 2022

Denver: Michael Porter Jr (lumbar spine injury management) has been downgraded to questionable and Jeff Green (left finger sprain) has been downgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against LA Clippers. -via NBA.com / October 25, 2022