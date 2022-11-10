Read full article on original website
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Two World War ii Aircraft Collide During The Airshow In DallasJoseph GodwinDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Jennifer Lawrence is a...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Amsterdam’ on VOD, David O. Russell’s Silly, Serious and Generally All-Over-the-Place Quasi-Historical Comedy
David O. Russell returns with Amsterdam (now on VOD), a semi-historical comedy-thriller with a mega-cast that takes gigantic swings and nearly whiffs but ends up being so unlike so many things, you can’t help but like it. The shit-stirring director who had quite a run with The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle – three best director Oscar nods, two screenplay nods – ended a seven-year hiatus in spectacular fashion, casting Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough and Taylor...
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Chaka Khan Reveals Why She Turned Down Steven Spielberg For 'The Color Purple'
The iconic singer shared who she could have played in the award-winning film.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video
John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
The English Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Amazon's Western Series
Amazon Prime's new Western series boasts a stellar ensemble in The English cast.
digitalspy.com
Gotham Knights adds Grey's Anatomy and NCIS stars to cast
Grey's Anatomy star Lauren Stamile and NCIS actor Damon Dayoub are set to join the cast of Gotham Knights, The CW's upcoming Batman spin-off. According to Deadline, Stamile will play Brody March's (Rahart Adams) elegant and caring mother Rebecca, who feels trapped in an unhappy marriage with her successful businessman husband Lincoln.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Night, And Good Luck’: George Clooney’s 2005 Film To Become A Limited Series For AMC
It’s a shame George Clooney has yet to direct another film as great as 2005’s “Good Night, And Good Luck.” That film, about the 1953 conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and US Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, was a coup for Clooney on every level. It received six Academy Awards noms that year, including Best Picture, and made nearly $55 million on a $7 million budget. It’s easily one of the high marks of Clooney’s career.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
NME
Daniel Craig “happy” and “so much fun” since quitting Bond
Daniel Craig appears to be a “happy” man since leaving the role of James Bond behind. His Spectre co-star, Dave Bautista, thinks the 007 star is under less pressure now. The two actors have reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Bautista has said there’s been a change in Craig. He told Entertainment Weekly Craig was “really put through it on Bond”.
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick. On Thursday, Lionsgate released the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which meets up with Reeves' iconic hitman out for revenge three years after 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. A synopsis for the new movie shares that Wick "uncovers...
Cinema Eye Honors: ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘The Territory’ Score Field-Leading Seven Nominations
Fire of Love and The Territory landed a field-leading seven mentions, including best feature, in the Cinema Eye Honors nominations, which were announced Thursday. The CEH organization, which celebrates nonfiction work on screens big and small, also nominated All That Breathes (six noms), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (four noms), Navalny (three noms) and A Night of Knowing Nothing (four noms) for its top honor.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' Qualifies for Oscars' Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)Gina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde...
