Regional Veteran Affairs Director to visit Spokane to discuss PACT ACT
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Veteran's Affairs (VA) Regional Director, Pritz Navaratnasingam, is coming to Spokane on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 to discuss new PACT ACT developments. The PACT ACT is a new law expanding and adding more benefits for qualified veterans. The VA regional director will be joined by Dr. Evan Krasner, Chief of Primary Care for Veterans at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Spokane Valley finalizes legislative agenda with $33M funding request
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council is set to adopt a 2023 legislative agenda on Tuesday that seeks more than $33 million in grants for local and state infrastructure projects. If the agenda is approved, Spokane Valley will ask for $5 million next year to complete...
bonnersferryherald.com
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign
BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
Post Falls Veterans Home opens to provide medical, supportive care for local veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place for veterans to receive medical and supportive care in Idaho opens on Veterans Day in Post Falls. Run by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Post Falls Veterans Home will be the fourth in the state, following campuses in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston. According to the official website, these veterans homes provide...
Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. Army-bound Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student is working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Jayden LaVecchia is a member of the U.S. Air Force's Civil Air Patrol and the Idaho Army...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Closer than I anticipated': Spokane mayor boosts city charter after Prop 1 vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful that a measure to strip away her power to hire and fire legal counsel will fail, but the results of Tuesday’s election are still too close to call. “There was a lot of misinformation put out about Proposition...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Idaho College board race shows mixed results during counting delays
A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees. Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.
Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them. According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
Tri-City Herald
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses. Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years. Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of...
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats win seats on Spokane County Commission for first time since 2006
(The Center Square) – Democrats will have a place at the Spokane County Commission table for the first time since 2006, although Republicans still have a good chance of retaining control. On Tuesday night, two Republican incumbents won re-election to the newly expanded county board. Democrats took two seats,...
