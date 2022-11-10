Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

Tim Bontemps: The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

Just arriving in OKC to see the Raptors have announced that Precious Achiuwa has torn ligaments in his right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be listed as ‘out’ indefinitely. So, sounds like a lengthy absence for the third-year forward. – 2:32 PM

Raptors announce that Precious Achiuwa has partial tears in ligaments in right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for at least 10 days and out indefinitely. – 2:03 PM

The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward. – 2:03 PM

After undergoing an MRI last night, Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial ligament tears in his right ankle. He’ll wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors need more from Precious Achiuwa, but first they’ll need to hope that he’s healthy enough to give it to them.

On a frustrating night for the struggling forward – starting with a meeting and a challenge from his coach, and ending with an injury: https://t.co/i9YOFqJcLr pic.twitter.com/KpF2mbDjNr – 12:50 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Precious Achiuwa is getting an MRI done on his right ankle. His foot was in a wrap post-game (no walking boot, for what it’s worth). – 10:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Precious Achiuwa has a sprained ankle and will not return tonight, per Raptors – 9:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Been another rough night for Precious Achiuwa, who took a hard fall on a drive/dish under the rim and immediately limped to the bench. He’s now being carried to the locker room. – 9:33 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa is being helped to the locker room – 9:32 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa just limped to the bench and is getting looked at by team doctors – 9:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Precious Achiuwa is limping off the court after a drive gone wrong. – 9:31 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Not a whole lot of defence being played right now – by the recently called out Precious Achiuwa, or anybody else for that matter. The 2-9 Houston Rockets shot 14-for-20 in the first quarter. 70%. SEVENTY. Raptors trail 37-29, and they’re lucky it’s not worse. – 8:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,

“He just needs to play better, man. I’m always talking about playing hard on D and not executing. And he’s just having too much inconsistency,” Nurse said – 6:27 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he’s at 21 now). “He just has to play better.” – 5:59 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“He needs to play better.” – Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa. Said he envisioned a bigger role for him. Needs to see PA execute defensively better. – 5:51 PM

