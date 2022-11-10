ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Tim Bontemps: The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors, Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

Just arriving in OKC to see the Raptors have announced that Precious Achiuwa has torn ligaments in his right ankle. He'll be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be listed as 'out' indefinitely. So, sounds like a lengthy absence for the third-year forward.

Raptors announce that Precious Achiuwa has partial tears in ligaments in right ankle. He'll be in a walking boot for at least 10 days and out indefinitely.

The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward. – 2:03 PM

After undergoing an MRI last night, Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial ligament tears in his right ankle. He'll wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and is out indefinitely.

The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle.

The team says Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely.

Precious Achiuwa has a partial tear in ligaments in his right ankle. He will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and be listed as out indefinitely, the Raptors say

Rough news from Raptors: Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate.

Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate.

The Raptors need more from Precious Achiuwa, but first they’ll need to hope that he’s healthy enough to give it to them.

On a frustrating night for the struggling forward – starting with a meeting and a challenge from his coach, and ending with an injury: https://t.co/i9YOFqJcLr pic.twitter.com/KpF2mbDjNr12:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dALOX_0j6Gf0SL00

Precious Achiuwa is getting an MRI done on his right ankle. His foot was in a wrap post-game (no walking boot, for what it's worth).

Precious Achiuwa has a sprained ankle and will not return tonight, per Raptors

Been another rough night for Precious Achiuwa, who took a hard fall on a drive/dish under the rim and immediately limped to the bench. He's now being carried to the locker room.

Precious Achiuwa is being helped to the locker room

Precious Achiuwa just limped to the bench and is getting looked at by team doctors

Precious Achiuwa is limping off the court after a drive gone wrong.

Not a whole lot of defence being played right now – by the recently called out Precious Achiuwa, or anybody else for that matter. The 2-9 Houston Rockets shot 14-for-20 in the first quarter. 70%. SEVENTY. Raptors trail 37-29, and they're lucky it's not worse.

Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,

"He just needs to play better, man. I'm always talking about playing hard on D and not executing. And he's just having too much inconsistency," Nurse said

Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he's at 21 now). "He just has to play better."

"He needs to play better." – Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa. Said he envisioned a bigger role for him. Needs to see PA execute defensively better.

Ryan Wolstat: Nick Nurse was asked about Precious Achiuwa’s minutes: “He just has to play better.” Says he told him in meeting today he wants to play him a lot more but not if he isn’t executing defensively. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / November 9, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: Precious Achiuwa after a 22-rebound game against his former team: “My friends have been calling me – some of them sober, a lot of them drunk.” (It was a Monday night! 😂) -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 25, 2022

Justin Kubatko: The @Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa grabbed 18 defensive rebounds last night, tying the franchise single-game record held by Chris Bosh (March 25, 2005). He recorded 22 total rebounds, tied for the fourth-highest single-game figure in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/pf3A6is5Aw -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 25, 2022

