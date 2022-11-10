Read full article on original website
Cold Temperatures Are a Good Reminder That Winter is Coming
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– This early taste of cold temperatures affecting a large part of the country going into the weekend is a good reminder that winter is on its way. Meteorologist Chad Hahn from the National Weather Service in Des Moines says it is important to be prepared for snow which all starts with knowing the difference between a winter storm watch and warning.
A few flurries possible Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A layer of low level clouds and strong northerly winds prevented us from warming up as much today. Many of us stayed below freezing and areas from the Des Moines metro and points northwest only saw high temperatures reach the upper 20s. Overnight, expect those...
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
U.S. Drought Monitor Shows Easing of Drought Conditions in Central and Southeast Iowa
(Des Moines) One week ago, the heavy rains across Iowa eased the drought conditions in central and southeast Iowa. Brooke Hagenhoff says despite the beneficial rain, most of the state remains in some type of drought category. Hagenhoff says, unfortunately, the state is still six-to-ten inches of rain below average,...
Iowa weather shifting from unusually warm to unusually cold
IARN — The whole state of Iowa is still dealing with drought, but we’ve started to finally get some relief. Some nice, gentle rains helped to refill the soil profiles, but we still need more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan said that many areas of the state saw a category of improvement.
Brace for wind chills near single digits as cold front moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front pushing through central Iowa around midday will dramatically lower temperatures. Combined with gusty winds, it will feel near the single digits by Friday morning and into the weekend. Temperatures drop from near 70° to the 30s and 40s by mid-afternoon. Winds kick up out of the northwest, gusting […]
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Warming shelters helping homeless in Siouxland stay warm
With the temperatures beginning to drop, Siouxland warming shelters are gearing up for an influx of homeless residents.
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Many Iowa Motorists Are Breaking This Little Known Law
When you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a lot of responsibilities. Most of us don't think of driving as an execution of one responsibility after another, but it really is. Oh, and my mom always said, driving is a privilege and not a right. One of...
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy
All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
