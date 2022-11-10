ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

New C-USA TV deal to shift October games to weeknights

By RALPH D. RUSSO
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdJqF_0j6GeXMS00

Conference USA's new media rights deal with ESPN and CBS steals a page from the Mid-American Conference's playbook, with the new-look league agreeing to play midweek football games throughout October to try to increase visibility and build its brand.

“We obviously had an example to look at and ratings from how the MAC has done,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Really, this is a membership decision. And if they’re not going to buy in and commit to it, then we would not have done it. I can’t give enough credit to the football coaches, who understood the importance of exposure."

The five-year deal starts next season as Conference USA goes through extensive membership turnover.

Six current C-USA members are leaving after this season to join the American Athletic Conference. Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State are joining C-USA next year and Kennesaw State is scheduled to join in 2024.

C-USA will eventually be a 10-school conference, keeping UTEP, Florida International, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.

“It’s almost like a brand-new entity,” MacLeod said. “And that did absolutely play into the exposure piece. Plus, sometimes our programs are better than maybe the perception is out there because not enough people are seeing them.”

Financial terms were not announced.

The new deal keeps CBS Sports Network as the primary home for C-USA's top football and men's basketball games.

CBS Sports Network will also air the C-USA football championship, the men's basketball tournament semifinals and championship game, the women's basketball championship game and conference title games for baseball and softball.

The new agreement guarantees C-USA football games will be on ESPN cable networks, something the soon-to-be expiring contracts did not. C-USA's last deal often sent fans scrambling to figure out where to watch their teams — including Facebook streams and the NFL Network.

“We listened to our fans, quite honestly,” MacLeod said.

All October conference games will be played midweek. ESPN networks will carry eight of those games a year.

The MAC began using a midweek-heavy football schedule about 10 years ago and now plays all of its games before Saturday throughout November. MACtion has become a popular brand, though playing Tuesday and Wednesday nights is not always easy for players and coaches and fans who want to attend the games.

“All of those concerns are legitimate,” MacLeod said. “It’s a little bit of a disruption to campus to have a midweek football game. So it was a lengthy process. But the group was together and ready to go.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants

It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

AP Top 25: Oregon, UCLA both fall after heartbreaking home losses

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change after Week 11, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the rankings. Oregon fell from No. 6 down to No. 12 following its heartbreaking home loss to Washington while UCLA fell seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16 after losing to unranked Arizona. Both of those losses were likely fatal blows to the College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

MUNICH — (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal, and the Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vikings stun Josh Allen, Bills in overtime after arguably wildest final minute in NFL history

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson survived one of the wildest finishes in recent NFL history on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Vikings knocked off the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime at Highmark Stadium thanks to an incredible grab from Jefferson, a timely fumble from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone and one last overtime interception.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Can Vikings keep getting away with this? With Justin Jefferson and their other top-end talent, they just might

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing heart attack football. While it may or may not be sustainable, they have provided a valuable lesson for the 2022 NFL season: Having elite players really, really matters. On a whole, the Vikings are performing like a slightly above-average team, but when they get into crunch time situations they have a collection of players that can help pull them out of sticky situations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

49ers aren't dominant, but running game and defense squeeze out win over Chargers

There are times in which you see the San Francisco 49ers' talent on display. It might be a big play by Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey, or a big stop for the defense. It still isn't coming easy, but at least the 49ers got a win on Sunday night. The 49ers didn't lead until midway through the fourth quarter but finally broke through and got a 22-16 win to get them over .500. The running game kept wearing on the Los Angeles Chargers defense and eventually the dam broke.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Matt Ryan returns, and Jeff Saturday's Colts look competent in win over Raiders

After a week filled with pontification, the Indianapolis Colts took the field for the first time on Sunday under new head coach Jeff Saturday. It wasn't a disaster. Far from it. The Colts — playing under a first-time head coach and a 30-year-old offensive coordinator who'd never called an NFL play — posted one of their best offensive efforts in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They did so after a surprise pregame quarterback switch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL's senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy