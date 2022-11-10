ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements

A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough commission’s new faces bring GOP majority

Joshua Wostal began Nov. 8 like he did most everyday for 18 months. Up at 6:30 a.m. Open his UPS store at 7:30 a.m. and work a three-hour shift until the full-time staff arrived. From 10:30 on he switched his focus to being a Hillsborough County Commission candidate. Since spring...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

A look at the Pinellas County election results

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through

Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Controversy over Bible verse in school staff parking space

A Pasco County teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds isn't sitting well with on staff member, who said it is a violation of the separation of church and state. She personalized her parking space by painting a Bible verse on it, something the school district says it had no problem with.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space

Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Breeze Airways Continues Sarasota Bradenton Airport’s Expansion of Services with new Routes to Westchester County and Norfolk.

The news out of Sarasota Bradenton airport continues to soar with the recent announcement of the airport’s latest partnership with Breeze Airways. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years, both seasonal and year-round on many of their partner airlines. Routes to Westchester County and Norfolk for a great low rate when purchased before November 30, 2022, for travel from January through May 16, 2023, came out from Breeze Airways, making the roster of good travel options expand once again at SRQ airport.
BRADENTON, FL

