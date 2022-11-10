Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Pinellas County may turn an old school into affordable housing for teachers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Schools across the country are doing what they can to keep teachers, even building apartments, and Pinellas County Schools looks to do the same with an existing building to help its teachers. The old Tomlinson School building in St. Petersburg could be the next home for...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
fox13news.com
Bible verse painted on paid parking spot at Pasco County school isn’t a violation, officials say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds is not sitting right with some staff. It involves her parking space which she personalized by painting a Bible verse on it something Pasco County Schools says they have no problem with. These 10 words are something...
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough commission’s new faces bring GOP majority
Joshua Wostal began Nov. 8 like he did most everyday for 18 months. Up at 6:30 a.m. Open his UPS store at 7:30 a.m. and work a three-hour shift until the full-time staff arrived. From 10:30 on he switched his focus to being a Hillsborough County Commission candidate. Since spring...
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
Beach Beacon
A look at the Pinellas County election results
Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
stpetecatalyst.com
Thousands without power in Pinellas
November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
fox13news.com
Controversy over Bible verse in school staff parking space
A Pasco County teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds isn't sitting well with on staff member, who said it is a violation of the separation of church and state. She personalized her parking space by painting a Bible verse on it, something the school district says it had no problem with.
businessobserverfl.com
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
Beach Beacon
Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Breeze Airways Continues Sarasota Bradenton Airport’s Expansion of Services with new Routes to Westchester County and Norfolk.
The news out of Sarasota Bradenton airport continues to soar with the recent announcement of the airport’s latest partnership with Breeze Airways. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years, both seasonal and year-round on many of their partner airlines. Routes to Westchester County and Norfolk for a great low rate when purchased before November 30, 2022, for travel from January through May 16, 2023, came out from Breeze Airways, making the roster of good travel options expand once again at SRQ airport.
