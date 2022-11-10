ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Park Record

Park City Mountain, enjoying snow and cold temps, moves up opening day

Park City Mountain on Friday said it would open two days prior to the scheduled date, indicating the recent snow and temperatures cold enough for snowmaking operations made the early launch of the ski season possible. The resort said it will open on Wednesday rather than Friday, which in August...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

City Park Tennis Courts Freeze Over For a Second Year

Plans for converting the City Park tennis courts into three seasonal ice rinks are sliding into their second year. Despite brief bouts of last year’s mild December weather, officials at the Park City Ice Arena think the temporary ice rinks are well worth a repeat. “I thought it was...
kslnewsradio.com

To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Parkite named Photographer of the Year￼

Park City resident David Winegar says firefighters’ heroic efforts to control last year’s Parleys Canyon fire helped him win the 2022 Intermountain Professional Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year Award. “Final Pass,” the title of his photo of a DC-10 tanker dropping bright red retardant on the...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City

Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sunnewsdaily.com

Weekend getaways for broke college students

As college kids, we all know the struggle of trying to travel with no money and little time. Breaks in the semester are a perfect opportunity for college students to unwind and take a quick getaway. Even though college students are on a tight budget, there are many affordable ways to travel and explore new places with friends.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Park Record

‘Snowland’ showered with a Mountainfilm commitment grant￼

A commitment grant is providing a blanket of funds to support “Snowland,” a locally produced documentary about Cora Lee Witt, a former child bride of the former Short Creek polygamous group. The grant– presented by Mountainfilm, a nonprofit in Telluride, Colorado, that hosts a film festival and supports...
TELLURIDE, CO
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

100 Murray kids gifted holiday shopping spree

MURRAY, Utah — Ken Garff employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bring 100 Murray kids on a shopping spree to buy winter clothes Saturday morning. Jazz dancers and some Jazz player’s significant others were also there for the festivities!. In a statement from a press release, Ken...
MURRAY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: The work ahead

John Curtis’s handy reelection to the U.S. House Tuesday over challenger Glenn Wright, a Park City Democrat, provides some food for thought. Curtis won in the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District, which will include Park City and other parts of Summit County. A former and successful mayor of Provo, Curtis knows what it takes to manage a city, albeit a much bigger, less affluent and more conservative city than the one Parkites call home. But there is still work to be done for both Curtis and Parkites to seal this deal.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall

Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Murray’s Restaurant Morelia closes after three decades in business

Reports swirling social media over the past twenty four hours seem to suggest that the long lived Restaurant Morelia (6098 State Street) in Murray have now locked the doors for the last time. Online commenters across a variety of platforms write that Thursday, November 10th was the final day for the business, named after the city in Michoacan. In contrast to the recent closure of Hector’s in Millcreek, that saw hours long lines of cars swing by for one last bite – Morelia appeared to close with no formal announcement in advance.
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy