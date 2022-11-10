Read full article on original website
Park City Mountain, enjoying snow and cold temps, moves up opening day
Park City Mountain on Friday said it would open two days prior to the scheduled date, indicating the recent snow and temperatures cold enough for snowmaking operations made the early launch of the ski season possible. The resort said it will open on Wednesday rather than Friday, which in August...
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
City Park Tennis Courts Freeze Over For a Second Year
Plans for converting the City Park tennis courts into three seasonal ice rinks are sliding into their second year. Despite brief bouts of last year’s mild December weather, officials at the Park City Ice Arena think the temporary ice rinks are well worth a repeat. “I thought it was...
To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades
SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
Parkite named Photographer of the Year￼
Park City resident David Winegar says firefighters’ heroic efforts to control last year’s Parleys Canyon fire helped him win the 2022 Intermountain Professional Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year Award. “Final Pass,” the title of his photo of a DC-10 tanker dropping bright red retardant on the...
The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City
Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
Weekend getaways for broke college students
As college kids, we all know the struggle of trying to travel with no money and little time. Breaks in the semester are a perfect opportunity for college students to unwind and take a quick getaway. Even though college students are on a tight budget, there are many affordable ways to travel and explore new places with friends.
Main Street opposes renewal of Park City’s contract with the Silly Market
The Park Silly Sunday Market and the brick-and-mortar businesses along Main Street in the 15 years since the debut of the open-air bazaar have attempted to reach compromises about a list of issues, but the sides have never seemed to be in complete agreement. The Silly Market sees the event...
‘Snowland’ showered with a Mountainfilm commitment grant￼
A commitment grant is providing a blanket of funds to support “Snowland,” a locally produced documentary about Cora Lee Witt, a former child bride of the former Short Creek polygamous group. The grant– presented by Mountainfilm, a nonprofit in Telluride, Colorado, that hosts a film festival and supports...
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
100 Murray kids gifted holiday shopping spree
MURRAY, Utah — Ken Garff employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bring 100 Murray kids on a shopping spree to buy winter clothes Saturday morning. Jazz dancers and some Jazz player’s significant others were also there for the festivities!. In a statement from a press release, Ken...
Record editorial: The work ahead
John Curtis’s handy reelection to the U.S. House Tuesday over challenger Glenn Wright, a Park City Democrat, provides some food for thought. Curtis won in the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District, which will include Park City and other parts of Summit County. A former and successful mayor of Provo, Curtis knows what it takes to manage a city, albeit a much bigger, less affluent and more conservative city than the one Parkites call home. But there is still work to be done for both Curtis and Parkites to seal this deal.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall
Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
Murray’s Restaurant Morelia closes after three decades in business
Reports swirling social media over the past twenty four hours seem to suggest that the long lived Restaurant Morelia (6098 State Street) in Murray have now locked the doors for the last time. Online commenters across a variety of platforms write that Thursday, November 10th was the final day for the business, named after the city in Michoacan. In contrast to the recent closure of Hector’s in Millcreek, that saw hours long lines of cars swing by for one last bite – Morelia appeared to close with no formal announcement in advance.
Wasatch Fire, Search & Rescue crews respond to Bonanza Flat cabin fire
A cabin fire reportedly occurred in the Bonanza Flat Area of Wasatch County on Friday.
