Read full article on original website
Related
Joules poised to collapse into administration putting 1,700 jobs at risk
Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.The brand – famous for its posh wellies – said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries “as soon as reasonably practicable”.Joules said: “The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.”It will suspend trading of its shares on the stock market due to the decision, adding that further announcements will be made “in due course”.The chain employs around 1,600 staff and has 130 shops. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
Some UK households start to receive larger rebate on energy bills
Some UK households are starting to receive a larger rebate on their energy bill under a government discount scheme. The new Warm Home Discount was frozen at £140 for nearly a decade, but this winter it has increased to £150 and will be discounted automatically from bills.Some pensioners and people on a low income receiving certain benefits are eligible for the discount.The Warm Home Discount has been in place in England, Wales and Scotland to help people who might struggle to pay their heating bills during winter. However, there was criticism of the system which required many people to apply...
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
US Treasury Secretary Yellen says the crypto market needs 'very careful regulation' amid FTX's dramatic collapse
The US Treasury Secretary told Bloomberg FTX's collapse supported her view that the crypto market requires "very careful regulation." FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The crypto industry is grappling with the fallout from FTX's implosion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has weighed...
A software engineer from India says he was fired by Meta 2 days after he moved to Canada for his job
"I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," Himanshu wrote.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Comments / 0