wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
wevv.com
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
