North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Shooting near Sheffield High School leaves 3 critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night near Sheffield High School in Memphis' Parkway Village neighborhood. Memphis Police said at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at South Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. Three victims were located and transported...
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Third suspect indicted for murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man has been indicted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last year, according to Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy. Mulroy said Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and criminal attempted first-degree murder Thursday.
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Germantown (Germantown, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Germantown on Thursday evening. According to Germantown police, the collision happened at around 6 p.m. on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road.
$8K ring stolen from jewelry store in Wolfchase Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who ran off with an expensive ring from a jewelry store inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday. A Zales employee told officers the man walked into the business and asked to see the gold ring with diamonds. She said the suspect grabbed the ring off her […]
Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two families in the Nutbush area of Memphis are feuding after police said a woman set a home on fire after an argument over a hamburger. “It’s over $2.50, a hamburger. She almost killed these kids over a hamburger,” said a woman in a wheelchair who did not want to be identified.
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
