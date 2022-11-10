ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$8K ring stolen from jewelry store in Wolfchase Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who ran off with an expensive ring from a jewelry store inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday. A Zales employee told officers the man walked into the business and asked to see the gold ring with diamonds. She said the suspect grabbed the ring off her […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN

