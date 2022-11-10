Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz ordered by WBC: Explaining eliminator fights and how next fight sets ups potential Tyson Fury clash

Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
George Foreman ranks the four heaviest punchers of all time including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis
LEGENDARY former boxer George Foreman has revealed his four heaviest punchers of all-time... and has not included himself. The two-time heavyweight champion, 73, was asked about his opinions on the hardest punchers to ever grace the ring. And with great humility, Big George omitted himself from the running. Asked to...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference
Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday. But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will. If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji...
ESPN
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya by TKO to claim UFC title
NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. And he has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder: If your culture hasn’t faced injustice, you’ll never understand
Deontay Wilder is not one to hide behind his beliefs. The former WBC heavyweight champion speaks up whenever he has something to say on delicate matters. On a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, this was no different for “The Bronze Bomber.”. Wilder discussed everything from his trilogy with...
MMAWeekly.com
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs. Lomachenko: It’s a “can’t lose” fight for Devin says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn says he now sees Devin Haney absolutely beating Vasyl Lomachenko in a “can’t lose” fight if the two battle it out next in 2023. Hearn has always felt that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would beat Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs), but...
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul heading back to celebrity boxing versus Andrew Tate
Jake Paul is returning to celebrity boxing after reports of a deal to fight controversial reality TV star and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate. Paul is still yet to convince boxing fans that he’s a boxer despite six victories over primarily MMA fighters. Showtime Boxing is seemingly at a crossroads regarding its deal with the ex-Disney kid star.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn’s hearing underway, Eddie Hearn waiting for results
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn’s hearing with the board has begun on his failed drug test for the banned substance clomifene. Hearn makes it clear that he’s not involved in the hearing, and if his popular young welterweight star Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is given a ban, they’ll deal with it.
worldboxingnews.net
Possible date for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr scrapped
One potential date for the Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC heavyweight title eliminator is no longer secured by Premier Boxing Champions. World Boxing News reported last month that Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023. Both men had...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn aims to kill fans’ chances of Fury vs Usyk undisputed
Work has begun to scupper any chances of fans seeing the undisputed heavyweight title on the line in the coming months. It’s no secret that talks are ongoing behind the scenes for Tyson Fury to put his WBC championship up against Oleksandr Usyk’s other three titles. However, after...
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Fury faces tougher ‘WBC champion’ after weigh-in farce
Tommy Fury faces a sterner test on Sunday after a weigh-in contract farce saw a clash with also-ran Paul Bamba fall apart. An unprofessional situation arose where one boxer knew the stipulated weight limit, and the other didn’t. It meant Fury came in seven pounds over. It seems everyone...
Yardbarker
Ricky Hatton unveils INSANE body transformation ahead of ring return
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton showcased his impressive body transformation ahead of his exhibition fight tonight. Hatton will be returning to the ring to take on Marco Antonio Barrera, having not fought since his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko back in 2012. The former world champion is one of the greatest...
wrestletalk.com
Bobby Fish Wins Pro Boxing Debut On Mayweather Vs Deji Undercard
Former WWE NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish won his professional boxing debut on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard. In the opening bout of the show, Fish faced off against Ghanaian boxer Boateng Prempeh. Fish ultimately secured the victory just over a minute into the second round. While the...
Comments / 0