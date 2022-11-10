Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz ordered by WBC: Explaining eliminator fights and how next fight sets ups potential Tyson Fury clash

NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. And he has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.

