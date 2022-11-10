ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EtPU_0j6GdOcw00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16.

During the bye week, coach Mike Tomlin and his staff did some self-scouting since the offense, which is averaging 15 points per game and is tied for the fewest offensive touchdowns in the NFL (11), has naturally received a lot of scrutiny.

"We spent a lot of time talking about how we're dividing the labor up and who we're choosing to feature," Tomlin said.

One player they will no longer feature is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was traded to Chicago for a 2023 second-round draft choice during the bye week.

"When you go through a trade circumstance like we did with Chase, that creates a real avenue to have some of those discussions when it comes to distributing playmaking opportunities, who works what area of the field," Tomlin said. "I feel really good about the work we were able to get done in that component."

Pittsburgh is hoping to get a couple of key injured defenders back. Linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) and safety Damontae Kazee (arm and wrist) are on injured reserve but have returned to practice. Kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), who missed the game against the Eagles, did not practice. The Steelers signed Matthew Wright off of Kansas City's practice squad in case Boswell is unavailable.

The Saints (3-6) played their most complete game of the season when they beat visiting Las Vegas 24-0 two weeks ago. But they missed an opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they lost at home to Baltimore 27-13 on Monday night.

"We haven't done it consistently enough where we've put offense, defense and special teams together," coach Dennis Allen said, "We've had too many games where there has been a phase or two that hasn't operated in a way that we think gives us an opportunity to win."

New Orleans didn't practice Wednesday but estimated that a few injured starters would not have been able to participate, such as cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (calf), guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) would have been limited.

The Saints hope the day off will be refreshing. The performance against the Raiders came after a Thursday game when the team had three days off before returning to work.

"It's all about your process," linebacker Demario Davis said. "You're just always refining the process. It's coming in, putting the work in, learning your opponents, putting together a good game plan and then finding a way to go execute the game plan.

"The good thing is, we're one week removed from putting it all together. This past one, we didn't do that so well. So it's about just getting back to it." --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
The Avery Journal-Times

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Titans shake off slow start, push past Broncos

Ryan Tannehill was 19-of-36 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had five receptions for 119 yards and two scores and the Tennessee Titans rallied to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-10 at Nashville on Sunday. Derrick Henry was held to 53 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Titans (6-3). Russell Wilson was 21-of-42 passing for 286 yards, a TD to rookie Jalen Vigil and an interception for Denver (3-6). ...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos

Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Avery Journal-Times

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Roger Goodell: 'At least' 3 more games coming to Germany

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play the league's first regular-season contest in the country on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL has committed to playing one more game in Germany in each of the next three seasons through 2025. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy