Wendy’s debuts new Frosty — with a holiday twist. Here’s when you can try one

Wendy’s is putting a holiday spin on its classic Frosty.

The new Peppermint Frosty arrives at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the fast food chain. It will join the fan-favorite Chocolate Frosty, but only for a limited time.

The latest twist on the soft serve treat comes months after Wendy’s debuted the Strawberry Frosty this summer.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available to purchase in-store or through the Wendy’s mobile app, according to a news release. For $2, fans can also buy a Frosty Key Tag to get a years’ worth of free Jr. Frosty treats starting on Monday, Nov. 21.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy’s restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP

