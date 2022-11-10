ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wendy’s debuts new Frosty — with a holiday twist. Here’s when you can try one

By Tanasia Kenney
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Wendy’s is putting a holiday spin on its classic Frosty.

The new Peppermint Frosty arrives at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the fast food chain. It will join the fan-favorite Chocolate Frosty, but only for a limited time.

The latest twist on the soft serve treat comes months after Wendy’s debuted the Strawberry Frosty this summer.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available to purchase in-store or through the Wendy’s mobile app, according to a news release. For $2, fans can also buy a Frosty Key Tag to get a years’ worth of free Jr. Frosty treats starting on Monday, Nov. 21.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Py75_0j6Gc27A00
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy’s restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP

Starbucks’ holiday drinks are back – and you can get them in festive cups. Here’s when

McDonald’s debuts limited-edition ‘Black Panther’ Happy Meal. When can you get it?

No more McRib? When to get one as McDonald’s teases ‘farewell tour’ for beloved meal

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

