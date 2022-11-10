Wendy’s debuts new Frosty — with a holiday twist. Here’s when you can try one
Wendy’s is putting a holiday spin on its classic Frosty.
The new Peppermint Frosty arrives at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the fast food chain. It will join the fan-favorite Chocolate Frosty, but only for a limited time.
The latest twist on the soft serve treat comes months after Wendy’s debuted the Strawberry Frosty this summer.
The Peppermint Frosty will be available to purchase in-store or through the Wendy’s mobile app, according to a news release. For $2, fans can also buy a Frosty Key Tag to get a years’ worth of free Jr. Frosty treats starting on Monday, Nov. 21.
Find your nearest Wendy’s here.
