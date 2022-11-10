ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Expired plates lead to drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop for expired plates led police to make two arrests over drug-related charges in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police said the stop was made at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine, and meth. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington

An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE

"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
The Exponent

5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend

West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side

One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Social media helps identify Walmart thief

BEDFORD – A Unionville woman was arrested on a theft charge when Bedford Police officers were requested to Walmart after a female was caught switching UPC codes on items. According to a probable cause affidavit on July 18, 2022, officers were called to Walmart to report a theft. On...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

Newly appointed trooper assigned to the Lafayette District

LAFAYETTE – On November 4, 2022, Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, November 8. […]
ROBINSON, IL

