Expired plates lead to drug arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop for expired plates led police to make two arrests over drug-related charges in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police said the stop was made at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine, and meth. […]
vincennespbs.org
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend
West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
wamwamfm.com
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
wbiw.com
Social media helps identify Walmart thief
BEDFORD – A Unionville woman was arrested on a theft charge when Bedford Police officers were requested to Walmart after a female was caught switching UPC codes on items. According to a probable cause affidavit on July 18, 2022, officers were called to Walmart to report a theft. On...
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
wbiw.com
Newly appointed trooper assigned to the Lafayette District
LAFAYETTE – On November 4, 2022, Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police request public’s help in identifying suspect for stolen credit card use
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at a local business on November 4th. Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Shrake at (812) 349-3352 or shraker@bloomington.in.gov.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
wamwamfm.com
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, November 8. […]
