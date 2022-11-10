Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Gator Country
Gators dominated the Gamecocks after Florida’s best defensive performance of the year
The Florida Gators picked up right where they left off last weekend, but in a positive light this time. The Gators started out hot and played complete football on both sides of the ball for the first time all season. This led to the win against the Gamecocks. There were...
Gator Country
Jordan Hall solid with Michigan State despite visiting Gainesville
Several prospects from IMG Academy visited the Swamp on Saturday to watch the Florida Gators take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Michigan State linebacker commit Jordan Hall (6-2, 224, Bradenton, FL. IMG) was one of those guys on campus and he enjoyed spending his day in the Swamp. “It was...
Gator Country
Snap counts for the Florida Gators in week 11
Florida dominated South Carolina in the Gators’ final home game of the 2022 season. Gator Country provides Florida’s official snap counts in week 11. Florida was able to get Jalen Kitna in the game for a handful of plays due to the blowout victory. Napier even sent walk-on QB Kyle Engel into the game, who’s been a part of Florida’s program for four years. Engel walked on senior day and was able to play his first snaps as a Florida Gator.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Florida Gators defeat South Carolina 38-6
The Florida Gators dominated South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday in the Swamp for Senior day as the home portion of the schedule ended on a high note. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison were live in the Swamp and bring you a photo gallery from the Gators’ big win on Saturday.
Gator Country
Ten players to watch in Florida’s week 11 clash with South Carolina
It’s gameday in Gainesville. Florida is recognizing 18 seniors in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon before their week 11 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are seeking their sixth win and bowl eligibility in this SEC East matchup. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out...
Gator Country
Florida defeats South Carolina 38 to 6 in final home game of the 2022 season
Florida defeats South Carolina 38 to 6 behind a fast start by the Gators. Billy Napier’s squad jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Caleb Douglas got the party started for Florida in his first career start, totaling 40 yards in the first quarter, including a critical 13-yard reception on third down during the Gators first possession of the game. On the next drive he caught a 27-yard pass, setting up a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall.
Gator Country
Florida Gators blowout South Carolina in the Swamp
The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4) dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon by winning 38-6 Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense jumped out to a 28-0 lead and the Gators’ defense allowed less than 100 yards of total offense for much of the first half.
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting visitors list for the South Carolina game
The Florida Gators will take the field one final time in the Swamp on Saturday as the Gators will finish the 2022 football season with two straight road games following Saturday’s game. Billy Napier and the Gators’ coaching staff will have one final time to impress recruits with the...
Gator Country
Jackson says he’s locked in with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators won in blowout fashion on Saturday against South Carolina and several top prospects were in the Swamp to watch the game. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was in town and enjoyed being back at his future home. “It was good, coming...
Gator Country
Florida Gators roundtable / previewing South Carolina
The Florida Gators (5-4) are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) in week 11 of the college football season. Florida is looking for their sixth win, bringing them bowl eligibility in Billy Napier’s first season. Gator Country provides a Florida Gators roundtable, previewing the Gators SEC...
Comments / 0