Florida defeats South Carolina 38 to 6 behind a fast start by the Gators. Billy Napier’s squad jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Caleb Douglas got the party started for Florida in his first career start, totaling 40 yards in the first quarter, including a critical 13-yard reception on third down during the Gators first possession of the game. On the next drive he caught a 27-yard pass, setting up a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO